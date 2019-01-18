Raising Cane’s Makes Its Fort Smith Debut

Popular chicken finger brand with focus on community involvement to give away Free Cane’s for a Year and more on Sept. 26

FORT SMITH, Ark. (Sept. 23, 2019) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is set to open its first Fort Smith restaurant on Thursday, Sept. 26 at 7501 Rogers Ave.

The new restaurant will kick off its grand opening festivities at 8:30 a.m., with a “Lucky 20” drawing to award 20 customers ages 13 and older Free Cane’s for a Year! Fort Smith’s new Raising Cane’s will accept entries from 8:30-9 a.m., with the Lucky 20 drawing between 9-10 a.m. Caniacs must be present to win.

An official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Fort Smith Chamber of Commerce begins at 9 a.m. Vice Mayor Kevin Settle will also be in attendance. To add to the excitement, Southside High School band members will join the celebration and pump up the opening day crowd.

First-time visitors will be treated to traditional cheers and other high-energy chants to launch the location in unique Cane’s fashion, compliments of its 87 newly hired crewmembers. In addition, the first 100 dine-in customers ages 13 and older to purchase a Combo meal will receive a free limited-edition Cane’s T-shirt, along with a voucher for a free Box Combo – containing four fresh, never ever frozen chicken fingers, Texas toast, secret recipe Cane’s sauce, coleslaw, crinkle-cut fries and a drink – that may be redeemed on a subsequent visit.

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring Caniacs in Fort Smith a Raising Cane’s to call their own,” said General Manager Mark Bihm. “We’ve assembled an incredible crew and the new restaurant is in a great location. We look forward to getting more involved and becoming an integral part of the community.”

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 and named for his yellow Labrador, Raising Cane, the rapidly growing company has consistently been ranked among the top restaurants for Overall Customer Satisfaction based on food quality, customer service, cleanliness and other important factors. Raising Cane’s has also been named a Top 10 brand for craveability and overall reputation and was recognized for having the Most Loyal Guests – known as “Caniacs” – in the fast-casual segment in Technomic’s 2018 Consumers’ Choice Awards.

Along with its focus on chicken fingers, Raising Cane’s is renowned for its commitment to active involvement in its local communities. Recently, Bihm and his crew volunteered their time at the Kitties & Kanines.

“We had a lot of fun volunteering with the Kitties & Kanines,” Bihm said. “They have saved the lives of thousands of unwanted pets. We are honored to have had the opportunity to volunteer our time with such an incredible clinic.”

Fort Smith’s new Raising Cane’s will be open Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to midnight. The new restaurant marks the fifth Raising Cane’s in Arkansas and 459th system-wide.

ABOUT RAISING CANE'S®:

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 in Baton Rouge, La., RAISING CANE'S CHICKEN FINGERS has more than 450 restaurants in 27 states, Bahrain, Kuwait, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates with multiple new restaurants under construction. The company has ONE LOVE®—quality chicken finger meals—and is continually recognized for its unique business model and customer satisfaction. Raising Cane’s vision is to have restaurants all over the world and be the brand for quality chicken finger meals, a great crew, cool culture and active community involvement.

More information is available at raisingcanes.com.

# # #