Raising Cane’s Makes Its DeKalb Debut

Popular chicken finger brand is now safely serving Customers

DeKalb, Ill. (Nov. 17, 2020) – The Home of the Huskies is now also home to Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers! Located at 2411 Sycamore Road, DeKalb’s first Raising Cane’s opened today and is safely sharing its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – with Customers through its multi-lane drive-thru, mobile app and takeout. The new Restaurant is open daily from 10 a.m. to midnight – making it the perfect destination for lunch, dinner and late-night snacking.

“Just in time, ‘Caniacs’ in DeKalb and Sycamore will no longer have to drive to Batavia to get their high-quality chicken finger meals,” said General Manager Joe Ross. “We’ve brought 90 jobs to the area and cannot wait to get more involved in our Community. We’re looking forward to partnering with those raising funds for education, active lifestyles, pet welfare and more!”

DeKalb’s new Raising Cane’s is conveniently located near NIU, in the heart of the town’s busy retail and restaurant area. Due to anticipated Customer demand, the Restaurant features a multi-lane drive-thru, enabling the Crew to better serve Caniacs throughout the area. Raising Cane’s will also launch its mobile ordering app for convenient ordering and speedy pick up.

Raising Cane’s Restaurants operate with the highest standards of food safety, cleanliness and health. As part of this commitment, due to COVID-19, the dining room will remain closed until it is safe to re-open for Crew and Customers. Along with wearing masks and gloves, Crewmembers are following proper social distancing guidelines and continuously sanitizing surfaces throughout the Restaurant. To learn more about the extra precautions that Raising Cane’s is taking to deliver the safest experience possible for its Crew and Customers, visit raisingcanes.com/covidresponse.

The new Restaurant marks the 12th Raising Cane’s in Illinois and 532nd systemwide.

