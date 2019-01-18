Raising Cane’s Makes Its Colorado Springs Debut

Popular chicken finger brand with focus on community involvement to give away Free Cane’s for a Year and more on May 29

COLORADO SPRINGS (May 23, 2019) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is set to open its first Colorado Springs restaurant on Wednesday, May 29, at 7585 N. Academy Boulevard.

The new restaurant will kick off its grand opening festivities at 8:30 a.m., with a “Lucky 20” drawing to award 20 customers ages 13 and older Free Cane’s for a Year! Colorado Springs’ new Raising Cane’s will accept entries from 8:30-9 a.m., with the Lucky 20 drawing held between 9-10 a.m. Caniacs must be present to win.

An official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce begins at 9 a.m. The United States Airforce Academy will also be in attendance. First-time visitors will be treated to traditional cheers and other high-energy chants to launch the location in unique Cane’s fashion, compliments of its 90 newly hired crewmembers. In addition, the first 100 dine-in customers ages 13 and older to purchase a Combo meal will receive a free limited-edition Cane’s T-shirt, along with a voucher for a free Box Combo – containing four fresh, never ever frozen chicken fingers, Texas toast, secret recipe Cane’s sauce, coleslaw, crinkle-cut fries and a drink – that may be redeemed on a subsequent visit.

“We are thrilled to bring Raising Cane’s to Colorado Springs,” said General Manager Sissy Velasquez. “Our new restaurant is in the perfect location, close to the Air Force Academy and we’ve hired an incredible crew. We are proud to be the Official Chicken Finger of Falcon Athletics and Raising Cane’s also sponsors Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre. We can’t wait to get even more involved and become an integral part of the community.”

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 and named for his yellow Labrador, Raising Cane, the rapidly growing company has consistently been ranked among the top restaurants for Overall Customer Satisfaction based on food quality, customer service, cleanliness and other important factors. Raising Cane’s has also been named a Top 10 brand for craveability and overall reputation and was recognized for having the Most Loyal Guests – known as “Caniacs” – in the fast-casual segment in Technomic’s 2018 Consumers’ Choice Awards.

Along with its focus on chicken fingers, Raising Cane’s is renowned for its commitment to active involvement in its local communities. Last week, Velasquez and her crew volunteered their time at Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity.

“We had a lot of fun helping Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity build a brand new home for a local Colorado Springs family,” Velasquez said. “Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity does an amazing job at bringing people together to build homes, communities and hope. We are honored to have had the opportunity to volunteer for such a remarkable organization.”

Colorado Springs’ first Raising Cane’s will be open Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to midnight. This marks the seventh Raising Cane’s in Colorado and 441st system-wide.

ABOUT RAISING CANE'S®:

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 in Baton Rouge, La., RAISING CANE'S CHICKEN FINGERS has more than 430 restaurants in 27 states, Bahrain, Kuwait, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates with multiple new restaurants under construction. The company has ONE LOVE®—quality chicken finger meals—and is continually recognized for its unique business model and customer satisfaction. Raising Cane’s vision is to have restaurants all over the world and be the brand for quality chicken finger meals, a great crew, cool culture and active community involvement.

More information is available at raisingcanes.com.

# # #