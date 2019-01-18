Raising Cane’s Makes Chicagoland Debut

Popular chicken finger brand known for active community involvement, loyal ‘Caniacs,’ to hold grand opening celebration in North Riverside on Tuesday

CHICAGO (Jan. 26, 2017) – Raising Cane’s, the popular Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is putting the finishing touches on its first Chicagoland restaurant in anticipation of its grand opening on Tuesday, Jan. 31.

The newest Raising Cane’s, located at 2514 Harlem Ave. in North Riverside, also marks the brand’s entry into Illinois and its 307th restaurant system-wide.

The festivities begin at 9:15 a.m. with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Village of North Riverside and notable dignitaries including North Riverside Mayor Hugh Hermanek, Chief of Police Lane Niemann and Chief of Fire Brian Basek. Berwyn Mayor Robert J. Lovero and Berwyn Development Corporation President Jousef Mondragon have likewise confirmed their attendance. White Sox mascot “Southpaw” and Chicago Wolves mascot “Skates” will also be on-hand to keep spirits high.

First-time visitors will be treated to traditional cheers and other high-energy chants to launch the location in unique Cane’s fashion, compliments of its 80 newly hired crewmembers. Doors open to the public at 10 a.m.

To add to the excitement, the first 20 paying, dine-in customers ages 13 and older will receive Free Cane’s for a Year! In addition, the first 100 paying, dine-in customers ages 13 and older will receive a free limited-edition Cane’s Chicagoland T-shirt, along with a voucher for a free Box Combo – containing four fresh, never ever frozen chicken fingers, Texas toast, secret recipe Cane’s sauce, coleslaw, crinkle-cut fries and a drink – that may be redeemed on a subsequent visit.

“I can’t tell you what a special day this is for the entire Raising Cane’s family, to finally introduce the people of Chicago to our ONE LOVE,” said General Manager Hinesh Patel, a proud Chicago native. “We’ve assembled an awesome crew and we’ve already started partnering with the North Riverside and Berwyn communities. We can’t wait to open our doors and welcome Caniacs old and new to our beautiful new restaurant.”

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 and named for his yellow Labrador, Raising Cane’s recently earned the distinction of being among the Top 10 quick service restaurant chains in the nation for 2015, according to the authoritative Sandelman & Associates Quick-Track study, based on food quality, customer service, cleanliness and other important factors.

Along with its focus on chicken fingers, Raising Cane’s is renowned for its commitment to active involvement in its local communities. On Jan. 23, Patel and his fellow crewmembers volunteered their time at the Pav YMCA of Berwyn, executing a time-sensitive mailing project that could not have been completed without outside help.

“We were proud to pitch in at the Y for our pre-opening service project, and we’re excited about getting involved with the schools and other great organizations throughout the area in the weeks, months and years ahead,” said Patel.

The restaurant will be collecting donations during its training weekend prior to the official opening on behalf of the Komarek Elementary School of North Riverside and the Pav YMCA. Patel and his crew are also partnering with the North Riverside Parks & Recreation Department and will participate in several programs throughout 2017, including the Mayor’s Youth Scholarship Golf Outing and the Biggest Block Party.

Hours of operation at Chicagoland’s first Raising Cane’s restaurant are Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 Midnight.

The second local Raising Cane’s is projected to open on Feb. 14 in Oak Lawn, followed by Naperville in April.

ABOUT RAISING CANE'S®:

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 in Baton Rouge, La., RAISING CANE'S CHICKEN FINGERS has more than 300 restaurants in 23 states with multiple new restaurants under construction. The company has ONE LOVE®—quality chicken finger meals—and is continually recognized for its unique business model and customer satisfaction. Raising Cane’s vision is to have restaurants all over the world and be the brand for quality chicken finger meals, a great crew, cool culture and active community involvement.

