Raising Cane’s To Make Its Northeast Ohio Debut

Popular chicken finger brand with focus on community service to celebrate grand opening in North Canton Feb. 20

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (Feb. 15, 2018) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is set to open its first Northeast Ohio location on Tuesday, Feb. 20, at 5455 Dressler Road in North Canton.

The new restaurant will kick off the grand opening festivities at 8:30 a.m., with a “Lucky 20” drawing to award 20 customers ages 13 and older Free Cane’s for a Year! North Canton’s new Raising Cane’s will start accepting entries at 8:30 a.m., with the Lucky 20 drawing held at 9:30 a.m.

An official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the North Canton Area Chamber of Commerce, Chamber President Doug Lane and Stark County Sheriff George Maier begins at 9:20 a.m. Doors open to the public at 10:30 a.m.

Canton’s Variety Station My 101.7 will also be onsite hosting a live radio remote during the celebration from 2-4 p.m. on Tuesday, and again on Friday, Feb. 23 from 2-4 p.m.

First-time visitors will be treated to traditional cheers and other high-energy chants to launch the location in unique Cane’s fashion, compliments of its 85 newly hired crewmembers. In addition, the first 100 paying, dine-in customers ages 13 and older will receive a free limited-edition Cane’s T-shirt, along with a voucher for a free Box Combo – containing four fresh, never ever frozen chicken fingers, Texas toast, secret recipe Cane’s sauce, coleslaw, crinkle-cut fries and a drink – that may be redeemed on a subsequent visit.

“We’re excited to expand into Northeast Ohio and look forward to bringing Caniacs in North Canton their very own Raising Cane’s,” said Eric Ongaro, President of the Raising Cane’s of Ohio franchise group. “We are in a prime location in Belden Park Crossing, less than a mile away from Kent State University at Stark, and we’ve hired an amazing crew, so we are eager to open our doors next week. In addition to serving our ONE LOVE, we look forward to continuing our commitment to the community by partnering with local schools and other organizations in the months and years ahead.”

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 and named for his yellow Labrador, Raising Cane, the rapidly growing company earned the distinction of being among the Top 3 quick service restaurant chains in the nation for 2017, according to the authoritative Sandelman & Associates Quick-Track study, based on food quality, customer service, cleanliness and other important factors.

Along with its focus on chicken fingers, Raising Cane’s is renowned for its commitment to active involvement in its local communities. Last week, General Manager Julia Sandor and her fellow crewmembers volunteered their time at the Humane Society of Stark County.

“The Stark County Humane Society’s service for sick and injured strays remains available 24 hours a day, every day of the year,” said Sandor. “We were proud to pitch in at the shelter for our pre-opening service project, supporting the important work they do for animals in our area.”

Hours of operation at North Canton’s first Raising Cane’s are Sunday through Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to midnight. This marks the 24th Raising Cane’s in Ohio and the 368th system-wide.

ABOUT RAISING CANE'S®:

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 in Baton Rouge, La., RAISING CANE'S CHICKEN FINGERS has more than 360 restaurants in 23 U.S. states, Kuwait, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Lebanon, with multiple new restaurants under construction. The company has ONE LOVE®—quality chicken finger meals—and is continually recognized for its unique business model and customer satisfaction. Raising Cane’s vision is to have restaurants all over the world and be the brand for quality chicken finger meals, a great crew, cool culture and active community involvement.

More information is available at raisingcanes.com.

