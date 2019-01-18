Raising Cane’s To Make Its La Habra Debut

Popular chicken finger brand with focus on community service to celebrate grand opening Feb. 13

LA HABRA, Calif. (Feb. 9, 2018) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is set to open its first La Habra location on Tuesday, Feb. 13, at 1050 S. Beach Blvd.

The new restaurant will kick off the grand opening festivities at 6:30 a.m., with a “Lucky 20” drawing to award 20 customers ages 13 and older Free Cane’s for a Year! La Habra’s new Raising Cane’s will start accepting entries at 6:30 a.m., with the Lucky 20 drawing held at 7:30 a.m.

An official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the La Habra Area Chamber of Commerce and Chamber President Mark Sturdevant begins at 8:15 a.m. The La Habra High School band and color guard will also be on-site to pump up the opening day crowd.

First-time visitors will be treated to traditional cheers and other high-energy chants to launch the location in unique Cane’s fashion, compliments of its 120 newly hired crewmembers. Doors open to the public at 9 a.m.

In addition, the first 100 paying, dine-in customers ages 13 and older will receive a free limited-edition Cane’s T-shirt, along with a voucher for a free Box Combo – containing four fresh, never ever frozen chicken fingers, Texas toast, secret recipe Cane’s sauce, coleslaw, crinkle-cut fries and a drink – that may be redeemed on a subsequent visit.

“I’ve lived in the area for more than 15 years and cannot tell you how excited we all are to have a Raising Cane’s to call our own,” said General Manager Shane Sowers. “We have hired an amazing team and we’re all looking forward to continuing our commitment to the community and to start sharing our ONE LOVE with everyone beginning next week.”

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 and named for his yellow Labrador, Raising Cane, the rapidly growing company earned the distinction of being among the Top 3 quick service restaurant chains in the nation for 2017, according to the authoritative Sandelman & Associates Quick-Track study, based on food quality, customer service, cleanliness and other important factors.

Along with its focus on chicken fingers, Raising Cane’s is renowned for its commitment to active involvement in its local communities. Yesterday, Sowers and his fellow crewmembers volunteered their time at the Boys & Girls Clubs of La Habra, where they helped repaint high-use areas for local kids.

“The Boys & Girls Clubs of La Habra create an environment that encourages, enlightens and builds the self-esteem of children in the community,” said Sowers. “We are honored to have had the opportunity to serve with this life-changing organization.”

Hours of operation at La Habra’s newest Raising Cane’s are Sunday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1 a.m., and Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 a.m. This marks the eighth Raising Cane’s in California and the 367th system-wide.

ABOUT RAISING CANE'S®:

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 in Baton Rouge, La., RAISING CANE'S CHICKEN FINGERS has more than 360 restaurants in 23 U.S., Kuwait, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Lebanon, with multiple new restaurants under construction. The company has ONE LOVE®—quality chicken finger meals—and is continually recognized for its unique business model and customer satisfaction. Raising Cane’s vision is to have restaurants all over the world and be the brand for quality chicken finger meals, a great crew, cool culture and active community involvement.

More information is available at raisingcanes.com.

# # #