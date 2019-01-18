Raising Cane’s To Make Its Bentonville Debut

Popular chicken finger brand with focus on community service to celebrate grand opening with giveaways and more on July 24

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (July 19, 2018) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – will make its Bentonville debut on Tuesday, July 24, at 1402 S. Walton Blvd. near the Walmart Home Office.

The new restaurant will kick off its grand opening festivities at 8:30 a.m., with a “Lucky 20” drawing to award 20 customers ages 13 and older Free Cane’s for a Year! Bentonville’s new Raising Cane’s will accept entries from 8:30-9 a.m., with the Lucky 20 drawing held between 9-10 a.m.

An official ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by Mayor Bob McCaslin and Graham Cobb, President and CEO of the Greater Bentonville Area Chamber of Commerce, begins at 9 a.m. Pink Heals Northwest Arkansas will also be in attendance and will be wearing their full pink fire suits during the celebration. Caniacs will have the opportunity to take photos with the program’s pink police car. Jay Steele from Hot Mix 101.9 will also be onsite from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to host a live radio remote and pump up the opening day crowd.

First-time visitors will be treated to traditional cheers and other high-energy chants to launch the location in unique Cane’s fashion, compliments of its 75 newly hired crewmembers. Doors open to the public at 10 a.m.

In addition, the first 100 dine-in customers ages 13 and older to purchase a Combo meal will receive a free limited-edition Cane’s T-shirt, along with a voucher for a free Box Combo – containing four fresh, never ever frozen chicken fingers, Texas toast, secret recipe Cane’s sauce, coleslaw, crinkle-cut fries and a drink – that may be redeemed on a subsequent visit.

“I recently made a personal decision to move to Bentonville from Texas to take advantage of the area’s great schools and tons of outdoor fun,” said Managing Partner Jeremy DeCarlo. “I was very fortunate to be presented the opportunity to help open the city’s first Raising Cane’s. We’ve assembled an awesome crew and we are excited to introduce our ONE LOVE to everyone in this amazing city. We are also looking forward to getting involved with organizations in the area and carrying out our current sponsorships with Bentonville High School, the Razorbacks, and the Northwest Arkansas Naturals.”

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 and named for his yellow Labrador, Raising Cane, the rapidly growing company earned the distinction of being among the Top 3 quick service restaurant chains in the nation for 2017, according to the authoritative Sandelman & Associates Quick-Track study, based on food quality, customer service, cleanliness and other important factors.

Along with its focus on chicken fingers, Raising Cane’s is renowned for its commitment to active involvement in its local communities. On July 18, DeCarlo and his fellow crewmembers worked with a local fire station on behalf of Pink Heals Northwest Arkansas. The crew helped clean fire trucks, police cars and ambulances as well as the station itself.

“Pink Heals Northwest Arkansas is an amazing organization that specializes in spreading goodwill throughout the local community,” said DeCarlo. “They support all people battling all things. The Northwest Arkansas team’s fire trucks and police cars act as a visual reminder that people matter. We are honored to have had the opportunity to volunteer with Pink Heals and we’re really excited to have them join us for the grand opening celebration.”

In addition to the grand opening festivities, all Raising Cane’s are celebrating National Chicken Finger Day by offering Caniac Club Members a FREE chicken finger with the swipe of a Caniac Club Card from July 24-27.

Hours of operation at Bentonville’s new Raising Cane’s are Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to midnight. This marks the fourth Raising Cane’s in Arkansas and 387th system-wide.

ABOUT RAISING CANE'S®:

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 in Baton Rouge, La., RAISING CANE'S CHICKEN FINGERS has more than 385 restaurants in 24 states, Bahrain, Kuwait, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates with multiple new restaurants under construction. The company has ONE LOVE®—quality chicken finger meals—and is continually recognized for its unique business model and customer satisfaction. Raising Cane’s vision is to have restaurants all over the world and be the brand for quality chicken finger meals, a great crew, cool culture and active community involvement.

More information is available at raisingcanes.com.

# # #