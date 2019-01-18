Raising Cane’s Launches National Partnership With Lemonade Day To Spark Youth Entrepreneurship

Nationwide fundraiser set for April 10

BATON ROUGE, La. (April 4, 2018) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is launching a national partnership with Lemonade Day, a non-profit organization that teaches youth how to start, own, and operate their very own business – a lemonade stand.

Raising Cane’s Founder & CEO Todd Graves helped bring Lemonade Day to Louisiana in 2011. Since then, Raising Cane’s restaurants across the state have been actively involved in supporting and promoting the organization.

This year, nearly all of Raising Cane’s U.S. locations – more than 370 restaurants in 23 states – will be stirring up success by participating in a nation-wide fundraiser for Lemonade Day.

On Tuesday, April 10, Raising Cane’s restaurants will donate $1 to the organization for every lemonade purchased from open to close on the fundraising day.

“We are extremely proud to partner with Lemonade Day and to expand our support nation-wide,” said Graves. “My first taste of business came at a very young age when I operated a lemonade stand in my front yard and that spark ignited a young entrepreneur in me. Creating the opportunity for other kids to be inspired by business is exactly why I’m passionate about Lemonade Day.”

Lemonade Day is a free, fun, experiential learning program that has spread to over 57 cities in 23 states and three countries and has served over one million children across North America in the past decade. In addition to taking part in the fundraiser on April 10, Raising Cane’s customers can register a child to participate in Lemonade Day and give them a taste of the sweet success that comes with owning your own business. For more information, visit raisingcanes.com/lemonade-day.

Raising Cane’s is renowned for its fresh, never ever frozen chicken fingers, its craveable – some say addictive – secret-recipe Cane’s sauce, crinkle-cut fries, coleslaw, Texas toast, freshly brewed sweet tea and fresh-squeezed lemonade.

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 and named for his yellow Labrador, Raising Cane, the rapidly growing company was named 2017’s fastest-growing chain by Nation’s Restaurant News, and earned the distinction of being among the Top 3 quick service restaurant chains in the nation for 2017, according to the authoritative Sandelman & Associates Quick-Track study, based on food quality, customer service, cleanliness and other important factors.

ABOUT RAISING CANE'S®:

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 in Baton Rouge, La., RAISING CANE'S CHICKEN FINGERS has more than 370 restaurants in 24 states, Bahrain, Kuwait, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates with multiple new restaurants under construction. The company has ONE LOVE®—quality chicken finger meals—and is continually recognized for its unique business model and customer satisfaction. Raising Cane’s vision is to have restaurants all over the world and be the brand for quality chicken finger meals, a great crew, cool culture and active community involvement.

More information is available at raisingcanes.com.

# # #