Raising Cane’s Growth Continues with Third Tempe Restaurant

Popular chicken finger brand set to open in Optimist Park NW early 2021

TEMPE, Ariz. (Oct. 30, 2020) – “Caniacs” in Tempe will soon have more opportunities to get their chicken finger fix now that a new Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers is under construction in the Optimist Park NW neighborhood. The Restaurant will be located off of E. Baseline Road, close to Loop 101.

The chicken finger brand known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – will hire 85 local “Chickenthusiasts” for multiple positions – from management-level to hourly Crew – at the new Restaurant.

“Tempe is such an incredible Community and we are honored to be part of it,” said Regional Leader of Restaurants Jason Zwerin. “We look forward to further building our connections, particularly with the education sector as we have Mesa Community College and many schools in the surrounding area.”

When the new Restaurant opens at 5201 S. McClintock Drive in February 2021, it will be the third Raising Cane’s in Tempe, 23rd in Arizona and among more than 540 systemwide. This is only the beginning of the growth cycle for Raising Cane’s in Arizona, as the brand recently announced its intention to open at least three more local Raising Cane’s Restaurants in 2021.

Raising Cane’s unrelenting focus on doing what’s right for its Crew, Customers and Communities ensures that its Restaurants are operating with the highest standards of food safety, cleanliness and health. Crews are wearing masks and gloves, socially distancing and continuously sanitizing surfaces throughout the Restaurant. To learn more about the extra precautions that Raising Cane’s is taking to deliver the safest experience possible for its Crew and Customers, visit raisingcanes.com/covidresponse.

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 and named for his yellow Labrador, Raising Cane, the rapidly growing company has consistently been ranked among the top restaurants for Overall Customer Satisfaction based on food quality, speed of service, cleanliness, customer service and other important factors.

ABOUT RAISING CANE'S®:

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996, RAISING CANE'S CHICKEN FINGERS has more than 520 Restaurants in 28 states, Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates with multiple new Restaurants under construction. The company has ONE LOVE®—quality chicken finger meals—and is continually recognized for its unique business model and customer satisfaction. Raising Cane’s vision is to grow Restaurants, serving our Customers, all over the world and be the brand for quality chicken finger meals, a great Crew, cool Culture and active Community involvement.

More information is available at raisingcanes.com.

