Raising Cane’s To Give Away $100,000 To Lucky Houston Caniac

Grand prize celebration for Peel The Love Game winner set for April 26

HOUSTON (April 25, 2017) – Winner winner chicken dinner®!

Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers announced today that 19-year-old Mariano Romero is the Grand Prize winner of its 2017 Peel The Love Game. He won $100,000 by collecting all five game pieces needed to spell out C-A-N-E-S.

On Wednesday, April 26, at 12:30 p.m., Raising Cane’s will present a $100,000 check to the lucky Caniac at its restaurant located at 5326 South Rice in Houston.

“I have been a Caniac for almost five years now and this was only my second time playing the game,” said Romero. “I am still in shock and am excited to use the $100,000 to start my own small business. This money is the boost that I needed!”

The Peel the Love Game kicked off Jan. 4 as a fun and interactive game for Raising Cane’s customers. Game pieces affixed to drink cups offered customers the chance to win instant prizes as well as the $100,000 grand prize.

“The Peel the Love Game is our way of saying ‘thank you’ to Caniacs all across the country for their loyalty over the years,” said Todd Graves, Founder & CEO of Raising Cane’s. “I’m thrilled to give Mariano one hundred thousand thank-yous for being a Caniac!”

Raising Cane’s is renowned for its fresh, never ever frozen chicken fingers, its craveable – some say addictive – secret-recipe Cane’s sauce, crinkle-cut fries, coleslaw, Texas toast, freshly brewed sweet tea and fresh-squeezed lemonade.

Founded by Graves and named for his yellow Labrador, Raising Cane, the rapidly growing company recently earned the distinction of being among the Top 5 quick service restaurant chains in the nation for 2016, according to the authoritative Sandelman & Associates Quick-Track study, based on food quality, customer service, cleanliness and other important factors.

