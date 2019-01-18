Raising Cane’s Gears Up For 2nd Katy Location

Popular chicken finger brand with focus on community service to celebrate grand opening on Tuesday

KATY, TX (May 5, 2017) – Caniacs in Katy will soon have another convenient place to get their chicken finger fix.

Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is set to open its second Katy location on Tuesday, May 9.

Located at 9730 Gaston Road in Katy, the new restaurant will kick off the festivities at 9:20 a.m. with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by the Katy Chamber of Commerce, along with other local dignitaries. First-time visitors will be treated to traditional cheers and other high-energy chants to launch the location in unique Cane’s fashion, compliments of its 70 newly hired crewmembers. Doors open to the public at 10 a.m.

To add to the excitement, the first 20 paying, dine-in customers ages 13 and older will receive Free Cane’s for a Year! In addition, the first 100 paying, dine-in customers ages 13 and older will receive a free limited-edition Cane’s Katy T-shirt, along with a voucher for a free Box Combo – containing four fresh, never ever frozen chicken fingers, Texas toast, secret recipe Cane’s sauce, coleslaw, crinkle-cut fries and a drink – that may be redeemed on a subsequent visit.

“We are big fans of Katy, and we’re so proud that the people of Katy are fans of our chicken fingers, too!” said General Manager and Katy native Matt Blackwell. “My crew and I can’t wait to open our doors to our second local restaurant and to start sharing our ONE LOVE with even more areas of the community.”

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 and named for his yellow Labrador, Raising Cane’s recently earned the distinction of being among the Top 5 quick service restaurant chains in the nation for 2016, according to the authoritative Sandelman & Associates Quick-Track study, based on food quality, customer service, cleanliness and other important factors.

Along with its focus on chicken fingers, Raising Cane’s is renowned for its commitment to active involvement in its local communities. On May 3, Blackwell and his fellow crewmembers volunteered at Katy Christian Ministries, helping with sorting food in their food pantry.

“We were proud to pitch in at Katy Christian Ministries for our pre-opening service project, supporting their commitment to volunteer in their food pantry,” said Blackwell. “We’ll also be partnering with the Katy Doggie Derby, local schools and other organizations in the coming weeks and months.”

Hours of operation at Katy’s newest Raising Cane’s are Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 Midnight. This marks the 112th Raising Cane’s in the state of Texas and the 321st system-wide.

ABOUT RAISING CANE'S®:

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 in Baton Rouge, La., RAISING CANE'S CHICKEN FINGERS has more than 320 restaurants in 23 states with multiple new restaurants under construction. The company has ONE LOVE®—quality chicken finger meals—and is continually recognized for its unique business model and customer satisfaction. Raising Cane’s vision is to have restaurants all over the world and be the brand for quality chicken finger meals, a great crew, cool culture and active community involvement.

More information is available at raisingcanes.com.

# # #