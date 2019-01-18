Raising Cane’s Gears Up For 25th Houston Location

Popular chicken finger brand to celebrate grand opening on Tuesday on Main Street

HOUSTON (March 16, 2017) – Houston Caniacs will soon have another convenient place to get their chicken finger fix.

Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is set to open its 25th Houston location on Tuesday, March 21. Located at 9530 Main St. in Houston, near NRG Stadium, the new restaurant will kick off the festivities at 9:20 a.m. with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by the Houston Metro Chamber of Commerce along with local fire, police and city officials.

First-time visitors will be treated to traditional cheers and other high-energy chants to launch the location in unique Cane’s fashion, compliments of its 60 newly hired crewmembers. Doors open to the public at 10 a.m.

To add to the excitement, the first 20 paying, dine-in customers ages 13 and older will receive Free Cane’s for a Year! In addition, the first 100 paying, dine-in customers ages 13 and older will receive a free limited-edition Cane’s Houston T-shirt, along with a voucher for a free Box Combo – containing four fresh, never ever frozen chicken fingers, Texas toast, secret recipe Cane’s sauce, coleslaw, crinkle-cut fries and a drink – that may be redeemed on a subsequent visit.

“We have been overjoyed by the popularity of Raising Cane’s in the Houston area and we’re looking forward to opening a new restaurant near the South Loop to more conveniently serve our loyal Caniacs,” said General Manager Omar Garcia. “My crew and I can’t wait to open our doors and share our ONE LOVE with the community.”

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 and named for his yellow Labrador, Raising Cane’s recently earned the distinction of being among the Top 5 quick service restaurant chains in the nation for 2016, according to the authoritative Sandelman & Associates Quick-Track study, based on food quality, customer service, cleanliness and other important factors.

Along with its focus on chicken fingers, Raising Cane’s is renowned for its commitment to active involvement in its local communities. On March 15, Garcia and his fellow crewmembers volunteered at Saint Luke’s Presbyterian Church, helping with landscaping and working in the flower beds.

“We were proud to pitch in at Saint Luke’s for our pre-opening service project, supporting their commitment to Houston-area families,” said Garcia. “We’ll also be partnering with local schools and other organizations in the coming weeks and months.”

Hours of operation at Houston’s newest Raising Cane’s are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 12 Midnight. This marks the 109th Raising Cane’s in the state of Texas and the 316th system-wide.

ABOUT RAISING CANE'S®:

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 in Baton Rouge, La., RAISING CANE'S CHICKEN FINGERS has more than 300 restaurants in 23 states with multiple new restaurants under construction. The company has ONE LOVE®—quality chicken finger meals—and is continually recognized for its unique business model and customer satisfaction. Raising Cane’s vision is to have restaurants all over the world and be the brand for quality chicken finger meals, a great crew, cool culture and active community involvement.

More information is available at raisingcanes.com.

# # #