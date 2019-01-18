Raising Cane’s Continues San Gabriel Valley Growth with Baldwin Park Restaurant

Popular chicken finger brand set to open Nov. 2

BALDWIN PARK (Oct. 29, 2020) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers is set to bring its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – to Baldwin Park on Monday, Nov. 2!

Located at 13602 Francisquito Ave., Raising Cane’s will begin sharing its craveable menu through its multi-lane drive-thru and takeout options. The new Restaurant, located off of the 10 Freeway, will be open Sunday through Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 2 a.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 a.m. – making it the perfect destination for lunch, dinner and late-night snacking.

“We are excited to continue our growth in SGV, bringing ONE LOVE to our Baldwin Park Caniacs,” said Regional Leader of Restaurants Chris Zygler. “We’ve hired 140 incredible local Crewmembers to be join us in serving chicken fingers and our community!”

Raising Cane’s is still seeking additional Crewmembers for multiple positions at the new Baldwin Park Restaurant. Interested candidates should apply at WorkAtCanes.com.

Raising Cane’s Restaurants operate with the highest standards of food safety, cleanliness and health. As part of this commitment, due to COVID-19, the dining room will remain closed until it is safe to re-open for Crew and Customers. Along with wearing masks and gloves, Crewmembers are following proper social distancing guidelines and continuously sanitizing surfaces throughout the Restaurant. To learn more about the extra precautions that Raising Cane’s is taking to deliver the safest experience possible for its Crew and Customers, visit raisingcanes.com/covidresponse.

The new Baldwin Park Restaurant marks the 4th Raising Cane’s in San Gabriel Valley, 35th in California and 529th systemwide.

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 and named for his yellow Labrador, Raising Cane, the rapidly growing company has consistently been ranked among the top restaurants for Overall Customer Satisfaction based on food quality, speed of service, cleanliness, customer service and other important factors.

At Raising Cane’s, it all starts with the chicken finger. The 100% premium white meat chicken tenderloins are marinated, hand-battered and cooked to order. The menu is also renowned for its craveable – some say addictive – secret-recipe Cane’s sauce, crinkle-cut fries, coleslaw, Texas toast, freshly brewed sweet tea and fresh-squeezed lemonade. The company is likewise known for its commitment to active community involvement, centered on its six areas of focus: education, feeding the hungry, pet welfare, business development and entrepreneurship, active lifestyles and “everything else!”

