Raising Cane’s Celebrates Grand Opening of Second Colorado Springs Restaurant

Popular chicken finger brand with focus on community involvement to give away Free Cane’s for a Year and more on Nov. 7

COLORADO SPRINGS (Nov. 5, 2019) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is set to open its second Colorado Springs restaurant on Thursday, Nov. 7 at 5717 Barnes Road.

The new restaurant will kick off its grand opening festivities at 8:30 a.m., with a “Lucky 20” drawing to award 20 customers ages 13 and older Free Cane’s for a Year! Colorado Springs’ new Raising Cane’s will accept entries from 8:30-9 a.m., with the Lucky 20 drawing between 9-10 a.m. Caniacs must be present to win.

An official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce begins at 9 a.m. To add to the excitement, Colorado Switchbacks’ mascot, Ziggy, will be onsite to pump up the opening day crowd. Raising Cane’s will also present check donations to Care and Share Food Bank in addition to Make a Wish during the celebration.

First-time visitors will be treated to traditional cheers and other high-energy chants to launch the location in unique Cane’s fashion, compliments of more than 100 newly hired crewmembers. In addition, the first 100 dine-in customers ages 13 and older to purchase a Combo meal will receive a free limited-edition Cane’s T-shirt, along with a voucher for a free Box Combo – containing four fresh, never ever frozen chicken fingers, Texas toast, secret recipe Cane’s sauce, coleslaw, crinkle-cut fries and a drink – that may be redeemed on a subsequent visit.

“We are excited to bring more of our ONE LOVE to Colorado Springs,” said General Manager Jesse Mehaffie. “The new restaurant is in a great location and we’ve assembled an incredible crew. We are proud partners of the Air Force Academy and we are looking forward to continuing our involvement with local schools and organizations throughout the community.”

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 and named for his yellow Labrador, Raising Cane, the rapidly growing company has consistently been ranked among the top restaurants for Overall Customer Satisfaction based on food quality, customer service, cleanliness and other important factors. Raising Cane’s has also been named a Top 10 brand for craveability and overall reputation and was recognized for having the Most Loyal Guests – known as “Caniacs” – in the fast-casual segment in Technomic’s 2018 Consumers’ Choice Awards.

Along with its focus on chicken fingers, Raising Cane’s is renowned for its commitment to active involvement in its local communities. Last week, Mehaffie and his crew volunteered their time at Care and Share Food Bank.

“Care and Share does an amazing job at providing food to pantries and meal sites across southern Colorado in order to serve our neighbors in need,” Mehaffie said. “We are honored to have had the opportunity to volunteer with such an important food bank.”

Colorado Springs’ new Raising Cane’s will be open Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to midnight. The new restaurant marks the eighth Raising Cane’s in Colorado and 471st system-wide.

ABOUT RAISING CANE'S®:

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 in Baton Rouge, La., RAISING CANE'S CHICKEN FINGERS has more than 470 restaurants in 27 states, Bahrain, Kuwait, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates with multiple new restaurants under construction. The company has ONE LOVE®—quality chicken finger meals—and is continually recognized for its unique business model and customer satisfaction. Raising Cane’s vision is to have restaurants all over the world and be the brand for quality chicken finger meals, a great crew, cool culture and active community involvement.

