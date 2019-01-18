Raising Cane’s Celebrates Grand Opening of Second Amarillo Restaurant

Popular chicken finger brand with focus on community involvement to give away Free Cane’s for a Year and more on March 11

AMARILLO, Texas (March 9, 2020) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is set to open its second Amarillo restaurant on Wednesday, March 11 at 2812 S. Georgia St.

The new restaurant will kick off its grand opening festivities at 8:30 a.m., with a “Lucky 20” drawing to award 20 customers ages 13 and older Free Cane’s for a Year! Amarillo’s new Raising Cane’s will accept entries from 8:30-9 a.m., with the Lucky 20 drawing between 9-10 a.m. Caniacs must be present to win.

An official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Amarillo Chamber of Commerce begins at 9:30 a.m. Tascosa High School cheerleaders and Caprock High School’s drumline will join Amarillo Sod Poodles mascot, Ruckus, and WTAMU mascot and cheerleaders in pumping up the opening day crowd. To add to the excitement, 96.9 KISS FM will be onsite to host a live radio remote at the new restaurant from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

First-time visitors will be treated to traditional cheers and other high-energy chants to launch the location in unique Cane’s fashion, compliments of its 95 newly hired crewmembers. In addition, the first 100 dine-in customers ages 13 and older to purchase a Combo meal will receive a free limited-edition Cane’s T-shirt, along with a voucher for a free Box Combo – containing four fresh, never ever frozen chicken fingers, Texas toast, secret recipe Cane’s sauce, coleslaw, crinkle-cut fries and a drink – that may be redeemed on a subsequent visit.

“We are excited to grow in Amarillo and give Caniacs in the area even more reason to get their chicken finger fix,” said General Manager Tyler Caison. “We have already secured partnerships with all of the local high schools and WTAMU. We can’t wait to get even more involved and become an integral part of the community.”

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 and named for his yellow Labrador, Raising Cane, the rapidly growing company has consistently been ranked among the top restaurants for Overall Customer Satisfaction based on food quality, customer service, cleanliness and other important factors. Raising Cane’s has also been named a Top 10 brand for craveability and overall reputation and was recognized for having the Most Loyal Guests – known as “Caniacs” – in the fast-casual segment in Technomic’s 2018 Consumers’ Choice Awards.

Along with its focus on chicken fingers, Raising Cane’s is renowned for its commitment to active involvement in its local communities. Recently, Caison and his crew volunteered their time with the High Plains Food Bank.

“We had a great time helping sort through food donations,” Caison said. “Our efforts helped provide 8,000 meals for the community! High Plains Food Bank does an incredible job at providing aide to our neighbors in need. We are honored to have had the opportunity to volunteer with such an important nonprofit organization.”

Amarillo’s new Raising Cane’s will be open Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to midnight, and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. The new restaurant marks the 159th Raising Cane’s in Texas and 498th system-wide.

ABOUT RAISING CANE'S®:

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 in Baton Rouge, La., RAISING CANE'S CHICKEN FINGERS has more than 490 restaurants in 27 states, Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates with multiple new restaurants under construction. The company has ONE LOVE®—quality chicken finger meals—and is continually recognized for its unique business model and customer satisfaction. Raising Cane’s vision is to have restaurants all over the world and be the brand for quality chicken finger meals, a great crew, cool culture and active community involvement.

More information is available at raisingcanes.com.

