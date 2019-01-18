Raising Cane’s Celebrates Grand Opening of Newest Tulsa Restaurant

Popular chicken finger brand with focus on community involvement to give away Free Cane’s for a Year and more on Dec. 18

TULSA (Dec. 14, 2018) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is set to open its sixth Tulsa restaurant on Tuesday, Dec. 18, at 10707 E. 71st St.

The new restaurant will kick off its grand opening festivities at 8:30 a.m., with a “Lucky 20” drawing to award 20 customers ages 13 and older Free Cane’s for a Year! Tulsa’s new Raising Cane’s will accept entries from 8:30-9 a.m., with the Lucky 20 drawing held between 9-10 a.m. Caniacs must be present to win.

An official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Tulsa Chamber of Commerce begins at 9:30 a.m. and the new restaurant will be giving away Raising Cane’s swag from 8-10 a.m. Popular radio personalities from Tulsa’s Rock Station 97.5 will also join the celebration to host a live radio remote from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

First-time visitors will be treated to traditional cheers and other high-energy chants to launch the location in unique Cane’s fashion, compliments of its 85 newly hired crewmembers. Doors open to the public at 10 a.m.

In addition, the first 100 dine-in customers ages 13 and older to purchase a Combo meal will receive a free limited-edition Cane’s T-shirt, along with a voucher for a free Box Combo – containing four fresh, never ever frozen chicken fingers, Texas toast, secret recipe Cane’s sauce, coleslaw, crinkle-cut fries and a drink – that may be redeemed on a subsequent visit.

“It’s been almost five years since we’ve opened a new Raising Cane’s in Tulsa, so we couldn’t be more excited to bring Caniacs in the area another way to get their chicken finger fix,” said General Manager and Tulsa native Mitch Adams. “We’ve assembled an amazing crew and the new restaurant is in a great location close to Woodland Hills Mall and my alma mater, Tulsa Union High School. We’re looking forward to getting more involved with schools and other organizations in the area and can’t wait to become an integral part of the community.”

At Raising Cane’s, it all starts with the chicken finger. The 100% premium white meat chicken tenderloins are marinated, hand-battered and cooked to order, ensuring each chicken finger is served hot, fresh, and juicy. The craveable, secret-recipe Cane’s sauce, is homemade daily using only premium seasonings and spices. The extra-long premium crinkle-cut fries are served up hot, fresh and perfectly seasoned with salt. The Texas toast is lightly brushed with garlic and real butter, then grilled. And the coleslaw is made daily with fresh cabbage, carrots and premium creamy coleslaw dressing. Even the lemonade is fresh-squeezed daily, and the sweet tea is freshly brewed throughout the day and sweetened with pure cane sugar. Both are served ice-cold over Cane’s famous crushed ice.

Along with its focus on chicken fingers, Raising Cane’s is renowned for its commitment to active involvement in its local communities. During the holiday season, Adams and his fellow crewmembers helped spread holiday cheer at Jarman Elementary by providing gifts for some of the students.

“We had a lot of fun shopping for gifts for students at Jarman Elementary,” Adams said. “There’s no better way to celebrate the holidays than by giving back to the local community. We are honored to have had the opportunity to spread holiday cheer during our pre-opening service project.”

Tulsa’s new Raising Cane’s is open Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to midnight. This marks the sixth Raising Cane’s in Tulsa, 21st in Oklahoma and 418th system-wide.

ABOUT RAISING CANE'S®:

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 in Baton Rouge, La., RAISING CANE'S CHICKEN FINGERS has more than 410 restaurants in 24 states, Bahrain, Kuwait, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates with multiple new restaurants under construction. The company has ONE LOVE®—quality chicken finger meals—and is continually recognized for its unique business model and customer satisfaction. Raising Cane’s vision is to have restaurants all over the world and be the brand for quality chicken finger meals, a great crew, cool culture and active community involvement.

More information is available at raisingcanes.com.

# # #

Popular chicken finger brand with focus on community involvement to give away Free Cane’s for a Year and more on Dec. 18

TULSA (Dec. 14, 2018) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is set to open its sixth Tulsa restaurant on Tuesday, Dec. 18, at 10707 E. 71st St.

The new restaurant will kick off its grand opening festivities at 8:30 a.m., with a “Lucky 20” drawing to award 20 customers ages 13 and older Free Cane’s for a Year! Tulsa’s new Raising Cane’s will accept entries from 8:30-9 a.m., with the Lucky 20 drawing held between 9-10 a.m. Caniacs must be present to win.

An official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Tulsa Chamber of Commerce begins at 9:30 a.m. and the new restaurant will be giving away Raising Cane’s swag from 8-10 a.m. Popular radio personalities from Tulsa’s Rock Station 97.5 will also join the celebration to host a live radio remote from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

First-time visitors will be treated to traditional cheers and other high-energy chants to launch the location in unique Cane’s fashion, compliments of its 85 newly hired crewmembers. Doors open to the public at 10 a.m.

In addition, the first 100 dine-in customers ages 13 and older to purchase a Combo meal will receive a free limited-edition Cane’s T-shirt, along with a voucher for a free Box Combo – containing four fresh, never ever frozen chicken fingers, Texas toast, secret recipe Cane’s sauce, coleslaw, crinkle-cut fries and a drink – that may be redeemed on a subsequent visit.

“It’s been almost five years since we’ve opened a new Raising Cane’s in Tulsa, so we couldn’t be more excited to bring Caniacs in the area another way to get their chicken finger fix,” said General Manager and Tulsa native Mitch Adams. “We’ve assembled an amazing crew and the new restaurant is in a great location close to Woodland Hills Mall and my alma mater, Tulsa Union High School. We’re looking forward to getting more involved with schools and other organizations in the area and can’t wait to become an integral part of the community.”

At Raising Cane’s, it all starts with the chicken finger. The 100% premium white meat chicken tenderloins are marinated, hand-battered and cooked to order, ensuring each chicken finger is served hot, fresh, and juicy. The craveable, secret-recipe Cane’s sauce, is homemade daily using only premium seasonings and spices. The extra-long premium crinkle-cut fries are served up hot, fresh and perfectly seasoned with salt. The Texas toast is lightly brushed with garlic and real butter, then grilled. And the coleslaw is made daily with fresh cabbage, carrots and premium creamy coleslaw dressing. Even the lemonade is fresh-squeezed daily, and the sweet tea is freshly brewed throughout the day and sweetened with pure cane sugar. Both are served ice-cold over Cane’s famous crushed ice.

Along with its focus on chicken fingers, Raising Cane’s is renowned for its commitment to active involvement in its local communities. During the holiday season, Adams and his fellow crewmembers helped spread holiday cheer at Jarman Elementary by providing gifts for some of the students.

“We had a lot of fun shopping for gifts for students at Jarman Elementary,” Adams said. “There’s no better way to celebrate the holidays than by giving back to the local community. We are honored to have had the opportunity to spread holiday cheer during our pre-opening service project.”

Tulsa’s new Raising Cane’s is open Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to midnight. This marks the sixth Raising Cane’s in Tulsa, 21st in Oklahoma and 418th system-wide.

ABOUT RAISING CANE'S®:

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 in Baton Rouge, La., RAISING CANE'S CHICKEN FINGERS has more than 410 restaurants in 24 states, Bahrain, Kuwait, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates with multiple new restaurants under construction. The company has ONE LOVE®—quality chicken finger meals—and is continually recognized for its unique business model and customer satisfaction. Raising Cane’s vision is to have restaurants all over the world and be the brand for quality chicken finger meals, a great crew, cool culture and active community involvement.

More information is available at raisingcanes.com.

# # #