Raising Cane’s Celebrates Grand Opening of Newest St. Louis Restaurant

Popular chicken finger brand with focus on community involvement to give away Free Cane’s for a Year and more on Aug. 20

ST. LOUIS (Aug. 15, 2019) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is set to open its 13th St. Louis restaurant on Tuesday, Aug. 20 at 805 S. Vandeventer Ave.

The new restaurant will kick off its grand opening festivities at 8:30 a.m., with a “Lucky 20” drawing to award 20 customers ages 13 and older Free Cane’s for a Year! St. Louis’ new Raising Cane’s will accept entries from 8:30-9 a.m., with the Lucky 20 drawing held between 9-10 a.m. Caniacs must be present to win.

An official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Park Central Development Team begins at 9:30 a.m. The St. Louis Cardinals’ mascot, Fredbird, will join St. Louis Blues mascot, Louie, and St. Louis University mascot, Billiken, in pumping up the opening day crowd. To add to the excitement, local artist, Grace McCammond, will be onsite implementing a paint by numbers mural the morning of the opening. Caniacs will have the opportunity to participate in painting a piece of art that will hang in the restaurant for years to come!

First-time visitors will be treated to traditional cheers and other high-energy chants to launch the location in unique Cane’s fashion, compliments of its 75 newly hired crewmembers. In addition, the first 100 dine-in customers ages 13 and older to purchase a Combo meal will receive a free limited-edition Cane’s T-shirt, along with a voucher for a free Box Combo – containing four fresh, never ever frozen chicken fingers, Texas toast, secret recipe Cane’s sauce, coleslaw, crinkle-cut fries and a drink – that may be redeemed on a subsequent visit.

There will also be a giveback giveaway raffle during opening week. One lucky Caniac will win Free Cane’s for a Year and $1,000 to donate to a charity of their choice. Guests can enter to win using the raffle box located on the counter near the registers.

“We love St. Louis, so we couldn’t be more excited to open another restaurant in the area,” said Area Leader of Restaurants Guillermo Lopez. “We’ve assembled an incredible crew and the new restaurant is in the perfect location, just east of The Grove. We look forward to getting even more involved and becoming an integral part of the community.”

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 and named for his yellow Labrador, Raising Cane, the rapidly growing company has consistently been ranked among the top restaurants for Overall Customer Satisfaction based on food quality, customer service, cleanliness and other important factors. Raising Cane’s has also been named a Top 10 brand for craveability and overall reputation and was recognized for having the Most Loyal Guests – known as “Caniacs” – in the fast-casual segment in Technomic’s 2018 Consumers’ Choice Awards.

Along with its focus on chicken fingers, Raising Cane’s is renowned for its commitment to active involvement in its local communities. The day prior to its grand opening, Raising Cane’s is finalizing its training by partnering with St. Louis University to host its students, faculty, friends and family in addition to donating 100% of the day’s proceeds to the university. Plus, last week, General Manager Luis Rodriguez and his crew volunteered their time with St. Louis University’s Campus Kitchen.

“The Campus Kitchen is a really cool program that prepares and delivers nourishing meals to the community,” Rodriguez said. “We are honored to have had the opportunity to volunteer our time with such an awesome program and we can’t wait to partner with the university again during our training.”

St. Louis’ new Raising Cane’s will be open Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to midnight. This marks the 17th Raising Cane’s in Missouri and 452nd system-wide.

ABOUT RAISING CANE'S®:

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 in Baton Rouge, La., RAISING CANE'S CHICKEN FINGERS has more than 445 restaurants in 27 states, Bahrain, Kuwait, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates with multiple new restaurants under construction. The company has ONE LOVE®—quality chicken finger meals—and is continually recognized for its unique business model and customer satisfaction. Raising Cane’s vision is to have restaurants all over the world and be the brand for quality chicken finger meals, a great crew, cool culture and active community involvement.

More information is available at raisingcanes.com.

