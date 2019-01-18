Raising Cane’s Celebrates Grand Opening of Newest Fort Worth Restaurant

Popular chicken finger brand with focus on community involvement to give away Free Cane’s for a Year and more on Oct. 29

FORT WORTH (Oct. 23, 2019) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is set to open its newest north Fort Worth restaurant on Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 3700 State Hwy. 114.

The new restaurant will kick off its grand opening festivities at 8:30 a.m., with a “Lucky 20” drawing to award 20 customers ages 13 and older Free Cane’s for a Year! Fort Worth’s new Raising Cane’s will accept entries from 8:30-9 a.m., with the Lucky 20 drawing between 9-10 a.m. Caniacs must be present to win.

An official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Northwest Metroport Chamber of Commerce begins at 9:30 a.m. To add to the excitement, popular radio personalities from 1310 The Ticket will be hosting a live radio remote onsite from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

First-time visitors will be treated to traditional cheers and other high-energy chants to launch the location in unique Cane’s fashion, compliments of its 90 newly hired crewmembers. In addition, the first 100 dine-in customers ages 13 and older to purchase a Combo meal will receive a free limited-edition Cane’s T-shirt, along with a voucher for a free Box Combo – containing four fresh, never ever frozen chicken fingers, Texas toast, secret recipe Cane’s sauce, coleslaw, crinkle-cut fries and a drink – that may be redeemed on a subsequent visit.

“We are thrilled to bring our ONE LOVE to another part of Fort Worth,” said Managing Partner JP Gaudet. “The new restaurant is in a great location, close to Texas Motor Speedway, and we’ve assembled an awesome crew. We are all looking forward to serving Caniacs in the area and getting even more involved with local schools and organizations throughout the community.”

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 and named for his yellow Labrador, Raising Cane, the rapidly growing company has consistently been ranked among the top restaurants for Overall Customer Satisfaction based on food quality, customer service, cleanliness and other important factors. Raising Cane’s has also been named a Top 10 brand for craveability and overall reputation and was recognized for having the Most Loyal Guests – known as “Caniacs” – in the fast-casual segment in Technomic’s 2018 Consumers’ Choice Awards.

Along with its focus on chicken fingers, Raising Cane’s is renowned for its commitment to active involvement in its local communities. Last week, Gaudet and his crew volunteered their time at the Community Storehouse.

“We had a lot of fun helping in the Community Storehouse’s donation center and food pantry,” Gaudet said. “Community Storehouse does an incredible job at keeping children active and thriving in our local school districts. We are honored to have had the opportunity to volunteer our time with such a remarkable non-profit.”

Fort Worth’s new Raising Cane’s will be open Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to midnight, and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. The new restaurant marks the 53rd Raising Cane’s in Dallas-Fort Worth, 153rd in Texas and 467th system-wide.

ABOUT RAISING CANE'S®:

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 in Baton Rouge, La., RAISING CANE'S CHICKEN FINGERS has more than 460 restaurants in 27 states, Bahrain, Kuwait, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates with multiple new restaurants under construction. The company has ONE LOVE®—quality chicken finger meals—and is continually recognized for its unique business model and customer satisfaction. Raising Cane’s vision is to have restaurants all over the world and be the brand for quality chicken finger meals, a great crew, cool culture and active community involvement.

More information is available at raisingcanes.com.

