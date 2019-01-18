Raising Cane’s Celebrates Grand Opening of First Tomball Restaurant

Popular chicken finger brand with focus on community involvement to give away Free Cane’s for a Year and more on Oct. 29

TOMBALL, Texas (Oct. 23, 2019) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is set to make its Tomball debut on Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 27619 Tomball Pkwy.

The new restaurant will kick off its grand opening festivities at 8:30 a.m., with a “Lucky 20” drawing to award 20 customers ages 13 and older Free Cane’s for a Year! Tomball’s new Raising Cane’s will accept entries from 8:30-9 a.m., with the Lucky 20 drawing between 9-10 a.m. Caniacs must be present to win.

An official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Tomball Chamber of Commerce begins at 9:30 a.m. To add to the excitement, Raising Cane’s will present a $1,000 check donation to Abandoned Animal Rescue (AAR) prior to the ribbon-cutting.

First-time visitors will be treated to traditional cheers and other high-energy chants to launch the location in unique Cane’s fashion, compliments of its 66 newly hired crewmembers. In addition, the first 100 dine-in customers ages 13 and older to purchase a Combo meal will receive a free limited-edition Cane’s T-shirt, along with a voucher for a free Box Combo – containing four fresh, never ever frozen chicken fingers, Texas toast, secret recipe Cane’s sauce, coleslaw, crinkle-cut fries and a drink – that may be redeemed on a subsequent visit.

“We are excited to bring Caniacs in Tomball a Raising Cane’s to call their own,” said General Manager James Massick. “We’ve assembled an incredible crew and the new restaurant is in a great location in Old Town Tomball. We look forward to getting even more involved with local schools and organizations throughout the area, and we can’t wait to become an integral part of the community.”

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 and named for his yellow Labrador, Raising Cane, the rapidly growing company has consistently been ranked among the top restaurants for Overall Customer Satisfaction based on food quality, customer service, cleanliness and other important factors. Raising Cane’s has also been named a Top 10 brand for craveability and overall reputation and was recognized for having the Most Loyal Guests – known as “Caniacs” – in the fast-casual segment in Technomic’s 2018 Consumers’ Choice Awards.

Along with its focus on chicken fingers, Raising Cane’s is renowned for its commitment to active involvement in its local communities. Last week, Massick and his crew volunteered their time at AAR.

“We had a great time helping pave AAR’s walking trail for their dogs to enjoy,” Massick said. “AAR does incredible work towards ending pet overpopulation that results in the euthanasia of unwanted cats and dogs. We are honored to have had the opportunity to volunteer our time with such a remarkable cat and dog center. The Raising Cane’s team is also looking forward to being onsite at the local Christmas Tree Lighting on Nov. 22 and Christmas on Commerce on Dec. 7.”

Tomball’s new Raising Cane’s will be open every day from 10 a.m. to midnight. The new restaurant marks the 152nd Raising Cane’s in Texas and 466th system-wide.

ABOUT RAISING CANE'S®:

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 in Baton Rouge, La., RAISING CANE'S CHICKEN FINGERS has more than 460 restaurants in 27 states, Bahrain, Kuwait, Lebanon and Saudi Arabia, with multiple new restaurants under construction. The company has ONE LOVE®—quality chicken finger meals—and is continually recognized for its unique business model and customer satisfaction. Raising Cane’s vision is to have restaurants all over the world and be the brand for quality chicken finger meals, a great crew, cool culture and active community involvement.

More information is available at raisingcanes.com.

# # #