Raising Cane’s Celebrates Grand Opening of First Oak Cliff Restaurant

Popular chicken finger brand with focus on community involvement to give away Free Cane’s for a Year and more on Oct. 8

DALLAS (Oct. 3, 2019) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is set to open its first Oak Cliff restaurant on Tuesday, Oct. 8 at 701 W. Illinois Ave.

The new restaurant will kick off its grand opening festivities at 8 a.m., with a “Lucky 20” drawing to award 20 customers ages 13 and older Free Cane’s for a Year! Oak Cliff’s new Raising Cane’s will accept entries from 8-9 a.m., with the Lucky 20 drawing between 9-10 a.m. Caniacs must be present to win.

An official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Oak Cliff Chamber of Commerce begins at 9 a.m. To add to the excitement, Mavs Maniacs will be onsite to pump up the opening day crowd until 11 a.m.

First-time visitors will be treated to traditional cheers and other high-energy chants to launch the location in unique Cane’s fashion, compliments of its 90 newly hired crewmembers. In addition, the first 100 dine-in customers ages 13 and older to purchase a Combo meal will receive a free limited-edition Cane’s T-shirt, along with a voucher for a free Box Combo – containing four fresh, never ever frozen chicken fingers, Texas toast, secret recipe Cane’s sauce, coleslaw, crinkle-cut fries and a drink – that may be redeemed on a subsequent visit.

“We are excited to bring Caniacs in Oak Cliff a Raising Cane’s to call their own,” said General Manager Shawnqunisha White. “We’ve assembled an incredible crew and the new restaurant is in a great location. We look forward to working more closely with Dallas ISD and the local schools, and we can’t wait to become an integral part of the community.”

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 and named for his yellow Labrador, Raising Cane, the rapidly growing company has consistently been ranked among the top restaurants for Overall Customer Satisfaction based on food quality, customer service, cleanliness and other important factors. Raising Cane’s has also been named a Top 10 brand for craveability and overall reputation and was recognized for having the Most Loyal Guests – known as “Caniacs” – in the fast-casual segment in Technomic’s 2018 Consumers’ Choice Awards.

Along with its focus on chicken fingers, Raising Cane’s is renowned for its commitment to active involvement in its local communities. In addition to working with the chamber for the upcoming Halloween Exchange, White and her crew volunteered their time at the Oak Cliff Boys & Girls Club.

“We really enjoyed working with Club Director Ms. Jefferson in addition to organizing the athletic areas, playground and school supplies at the local Boys & Girls Club,” White said. “They do an amazing job at helping young people reach their full potential. We are honored to have had the opportunity to volunteer our time with such a remarkable organization.”

Oak Cliff’s new Raising Cane’s will be open Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to midnight, and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. The new restaurant marks the 52nd Raising Cane’s in Dallas-Fort Worth, 151st in Texas and 463rd system-wide.

ABOUT RAISING CANE'S®:

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 in Baton Rouge, La., RAISING CANE'S CHICKEN FINGERS has more than 460 restaurants in 27 states, Bahrain, Kuwait, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates with multiple new restaurants under construction. The company has ONE LOVE®—quality chicken finger meals—and is continually recognized for its unique business model and customer satisfaction. Raising Cane’s vision is to have restaurants all over the world and be the brand for quality chicken finger meals, a great crew, cool culture and active community involvement.

More information is available at raisingcanes.com.

