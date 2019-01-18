Raising Cane’s Celebrates Grand Opening of First Kerrville Restaurant

Popular chicken finger brand with focus on community involvement to give away Free Cane’s for a Year and more on Nov. 19

KERRVILLE, Texas (Nov. 13, 2019) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is set to make its Kerrville debut on Tuesday, Nov. 19 at 1201 Junction Hwy.

The new restaurant will kick off its grand opening festivities at 8:30 a.m., with a “Lucky 20” drawing to award 20 customers ages 13 and older Free Cane’s for a Year! Kerrville’s new Raising Cane’s will accept entries from 8:30-9 a.m., with the Lucky 20 drawing between 9-10 a.m. Caniacs must be present to win.

An official ribbon-cutting ceremony begins at 9 a.m. To add to the excitement, Schreiner University’s cheerleaders and mascot will join Tivy High School’s cheerleaders in pumping up the opening day crowd. Popular radio personalities from The River 106.1 will also be onsite to host a live radio remote from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

First-time visitors will be treated to traditional cheers and other high-energy chants to launch the location in unique Cane’s fashion, compliments of its 80 newly hired crewmembers. In addition, the first 100 dine-in customers ages 13 and older to purchase a Combo meal will receive a free limited-edition Cane’s T-shirt, along with a voucher for a free Box Combo – containing four fresh, never ever frozen chicken fingers, Texas toast, secret recipe Cane’s sauce, coleslaw, crinkle-cut fries and a drink – that may be redeemed on a subsequent visit.

There will also be a giveback giveaway raffle during opening week. One lucky Caniac will win Free Cane’s for a Year and $1,000 to donate to a charity of their choice. Guests can enter to win using the raffle box located on the counter near the registers.

“We are excited to give Caniacs in Kerrville a Raising Cane’s to call their own,” said General Manager Zack Martinez. “The new restaurant is in a great location, in front of the Guadalupe River, and we’ve assembled an incredible crew to join us in serving our ONE LOVE to everyone in the area. We are looking forward to getting even more involved with local schools and organizations and can’t wait to become an integral part of the community.”

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 and named for his yellow Labrador, Raising Cane, the rapidly growing company has consistently been ranked among the top restaurants for Overall Customer Satisfaction based on food quality, customer service, cleanliness and other important factors. Raising Cane’s has also been named a Top 10 brand for craveability and overall reputation and was recognized for having the Most Loyal Guests – known as “Caniacs” – in the fast-casual segment in Technomic’s 2018 Consumers’ Choice Awards.

Along with its focus on chicken fingers, Raising Cane’s is renowned for its commitment to active involvement in its local communities. Last week, Martinez and his crew volunteered their time with Habitat for Humanity.

“We had a lot of fun volunteering with Habitat for Humanity,” Martinez said. “We are also looking forward to partnering with Schreiner University next year and sponsoring Tivy High School’s Athletics Booster, and BT Wilson and Peterson Middle School’s joint shoe drive.”

Kerrville’s first Raising Cane’s will be open every day from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. The new restaurant marks the 154th Raising Cane’s in Texas and 474th system-wide.

ABOUT RAISING CANE'S®:

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 in Baton Rouge, La., RAISING CANE'S CHICKEN FINGERS has more than 470 restaurants in 27 states, Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates with multiple new restaurants under construction. The company has ONE LOVE®—quality chicken finger meals—and is continually recognized for its unique business model and customer satisfaction. Raising Cane’s vision is to have restaurants all over the world and be the brand for quality chicken finger meals, a great crew, cool culture and active community involvement.

More information is available at raisingcanes.com.

# # #