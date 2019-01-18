Raising Cane’s Celebrates Grand Opening of First Eagan Restaurant

Popular chicken finger brand with focus on community involvement to give away Free Cane’s for a Year and more on Oct. 8

EAGAN, Minn. (Oct. 3, 2019) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is set to open its first Eagan restaurant on Tuesday, Oct. 8 at 1525 Central Pkwy.

The new restaurant will kick off its grand opening festivities at 8:30 a.m., with a “Lucky 20” drawing to award 20 customers ages 13 and older Free Cane’s for a Year! Eagan’s new Raising Cane’s will accept entries from 8:30-9 a.m., with the Lucky 20 drawing between 9-10 a.m. Caniacs must be present to win

An official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Dakota County Chamber of Commerce begins at 9 a.m. To add to the excitement, Eagan High School cheerleaders will be onsite to pump up the opening day crowd. Raising Cane’s will also present a check donation to Feed My Starving Children during the ceremony.

First-time visitors will be treated to traditional cheers and other high-energy chants to launch the location in unique Cane’s fashion, compliments of its 65 newly hired crewmembers. In addition, the first 100 dine-in customers ages 13 and older to purchase a Combo meal will receive a free limited-edition Cane’s T-shirt, along with a voucher for a free Box Combo – containing four fresh, never ever frozen chicken fingers, Texas toast, secret recipe Cane’s sauce, coleslaw, crinkle-cut fries and a drink – that may be redeemed on a subsequent visit.

“We’ve assembled an incredible crew and the new restaurant is in a great location, close to the TCO Performance Center,” said General Manager Travis Geving. “We look forward to continuing our work with the city of Eagan in addition to getting even more involved with local schools and organizations, and we can’t wait to become an integral part of the community.”

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 and named for his yellow Labrador, Raising Cane, the rapidly growing company has consistently been ranked among the top restaurants for Overall Customer Satisfaction based on food quality, customer service, cleanliness and other important factors. Raising Cane’s has also been named a Top 10 brand for craveability and overall reputation and was recognized for having the Most Loyal Guests – known as “Caniacs” – in the fast-casual segment in Technomic’s 2018 Consumers’ Choice Awards.

Along with its focus on chicken fingers, Raising Cane’s is renowned for its commitment to active involvement in its local communities. Last week, Geving and his crew volunteered their time at Feed My Starving Children’s Eagan packing site.

“We really enjoyed our time spent with Feed My Starving Children,” Geving said. “They do life-changing work by providing nutritionally complete meals specifically formulated for malnourished children. We are honored to have had the opportunity to volunteer our time with such a remarkable non-profit.”

Eagan’s new Raising Cane’s will be open every day from 10 a.m. to midnight. The new restaurant marks the 10th Raising Cane’s in Minnesota and 462nd system-wide.

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 in Baton Rouge, La., RAISING CANE'S CHICKEN FINGERS has more than 460 restaurants in 27 states, Bahrain, Kuwait, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates with multiple new restaurants under construction. The company has ONE LOVE®—quality chicken finger meals—and is continually recognized for its unique business model and customer satisfaction. Raising Cane’s vision is to have restaurants all over the world and be the brand for quality chicken finger meals, a great crew, cool culture and active community involvement.

