Raising Cane’s Celebrates Grand Opening of First Brooklyn Restaurant

Popular chicken finger brand with focus on community involvement to give away Free Cane’s for a Year and more on Nov. 19

CLEVELAND (Nov. 18, 2019) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is set to make its Brooklyn debut on Tuesday, Nov. 19 at 5180 Tiedeman Road.

The new restaurant will kick off its grand opening festivities at 8 a.m., with a “Lucky 20” drawing to award 20 customers ages 13 and older Free Cane’s for a Year! Brooklyn’s new Raising Cane’s will accept entries from 8-9 a.m., with the Lucky 20 drawing between 9-9:30 a.m. Caniacs must be present to win.

To add to the excitement, legendary Cleveland Indians “Rally Drummer” John A. Adams will be in attendance and will draw the Lucky 20 winners. Emmet Golden and Jerod Cherry, co-hosts of The Next Level on ESPN Cleveland, will also be onsite to host a live radio remote from 3-7 p.m.

First-time visitors will be treated to traditional cheers and other high-energy chants to launch the location in unique Cane’s fashion, compliments of its 80 newly hired crewmembers. In addition, the first 100 dine-in customers ages 13 and older to purchase a Combo meal will receive a free limited-edition Cane’s T-shirt, along with a voucher for a free Box Combo – containing four fresh, never ever frozen chicken fingers, Texas toast, secret recipe Cane’s sauce, coleslaw, crinkle-cut fries and a drink – that may be redeemed on a subsequent visit.

“We love Cleveland and couldn’t be more thrilled to continue our expansion in the area and introduce Raising Cane’s to Brooklyn,” said Eric Ongaro, President of Raising Cane’s Ohio, a proud Raising Cane’s franchisee. “The new restaurant features Raising Cane’s new updated design, which will create an enhanced experience for our guests. Plus, we’ve hired an incredible crew to join us in serving our ONE LOVE to everyone in the area. We are looking forward to getting even more involved with local schools and organizations and can’t wait to become an integral part of the community.”

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 and named for his yellow Labrador, Raising Cane, the rapidly growing company has consistently been ranked among the top restaurants for Overall Customer Satisfaction based on food quality, customer service, cleanliness and other important factors. Raising Cane’s has also been named a Top 10 brand for craveability and overall reputation and was recognized for having the Most Loyal Guests – known as “Caniacs” – in the fast-casual segment in Technomic’s 2018 Consumers’ Choice Awards.

Along with its focus on chicken fingers, Raising Cane’s is renowned for its commitment to active involvement in its local communities. Last week, General Manager Julia Sandor and her crew volunteered their time with Northeast Ohio SPCA.

“In addition to making donations to the organization, we had a lot of fun helping walk the adorable dogs and clean out cages,” Sandor said. “Northeast Ohio SPCA does an amazing job at saving the lives of pets in our community. This no-kill nonprofit will also be the benefactor of our 2019 Holiday Plush Puppy fundraiser.”

Brooklyn’s first Raising Cane’s will be open Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to midnight. The new restaurant marks the third Raising Cane’s in the Cleveland area, 34th in Ohio and 476th system-wide.

