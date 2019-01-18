Raising Cane’s Celebrates Grand Opening of First Beavercreek Restaurant

Popular chicken finger brand with focus on community service to give away Free Cane’s for a Year and more on Oct. 30

DAYTON, Ohio (Oct. 25, 2018) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is set to make its Beavercreek debut on Tuesday, Oct. 30, at 4384 Indian Ripple Road. This will be Raising Cane’s 400th restaurant system-wide!

The new restaurant will kick off its grand opening festivities at 8:30 a.m., with a “Lucky 20” drawing to award 20 customers ages 13 and older Free Cane’s for a Year! Beavercreek’s new Raising Cane’s will accept entries from 8:30-9:30 a.m., with the Lucky 20 drawing held between 9:30-9:45 a.m. Caniacs must be present to win.

An official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by Mayor Bob Stone and the Beavercreek Chamber of Commerce begins at 9:45 a.m. First-time visitors will be treated to traditional cheers and other high-energy chants to launch the location in unique Cane’s fashion, compliments of its 100 newly hired crewmembers. Doors open to the public at 10:30 a.m.

In addition, the first 100 dine-in customers ages 13 and older to purchase a Combo meal will receive a free limited-edition Cane’s T-shirt, along with a voucher for a free Box Combo – containing four fresh, never ever frozen chicken fingers, Texas toast, secret recipe Cane’s sauce, coleslaw, crinkle-cut fries and a drink – that may be redeemed on a subsequent visit.

“I’ve lived in the area for 16 years and can’t tell you how excited we are in Beavercreek to have a Raising Cane’s to call our own,” said General Manager Martina Stiles. “We’ve assembled an amazing crew and the new restaurant is in an amazing location, across the street from the Greene Shopping Center. Our Beavercreek restaurant will feature local community graphics from our neighboring schools, like jerseys and helmets from Beavercreek High School and Kettering Fairmont High School. We’re looking forward to becoming an integral part of the community and can’t wait to get more involved with schools and other organizations in the area.”

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 and named for his yellow Labrador, Raising Cane, the rapidly growing company earned the distinction of being among the Top 3 quick service restaurant chains in the nation for 2017, according to the authoritative Sandelman & Associates Quick-Track study, based on food quality, customer service, cleanliness and other important factors.

Along with its focus on chicken fingers, Raising Cane’s is renowned for its commitment to active involvement in its local communities. On Oct. 24, Stiles and her fellow crewmembers volunteered their time with Feed The Creek.

“Feed The Creek is an amazing Beavercreek organization that provides food for children in our area in order to reduce childhood hunger and promote healthier bodies, minds, relationships and grades,” Stiles said. “We are honored to have had the opportunity to volunteer with them for our pre-opening service project.”

Hours of operation at Beavercreek’s new Raising Cane’s are Sunday through Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to midnight. This marks the second Raising Cane’s in the Dayton area, 28th in Ohio and 400th system-wide.

ABOUT RAISING CANE'S®:

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 in Baton Rouge, La., RAISING CANE'S CHICKEN FINGERS has more than 390 restaurants in 24 states, Bahrain, Kuwait, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates with multiple new restaurants under construction. The company has ONE LOVE®—quality chicken finger meals—and is continually recognized for its unique business model and customer satisfaction. Raising Cane’s vision is to have restaurants all over the world and be the brand for quality chicken finger meals, a great crew, cool culture and active community involvement.

More information is available at raisingcanes.com.

# # #