Raising Cane’s to Celebrate Grand Opening of Newest Beaumont Restaurant on Tuesday

Popular chicken finger brand with focus on community service to give away Free Cane’s for a Year and more on Oct. 30

BEAUMONT, Texas (Oct. 25, 2018) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is set to open its fourth Beaumont restaurant on Tuesday, Oct. 30, at 3620 College St.

The new restaurant will kick off its grand opening festivities at 8:30 a.m., with a “Lucky 20” drawing to award 20 customers ages 13 and older Free Cane’s for a Year! Beaumont’s new Raising Cane’s will accept entries from 8:30-9 a.m., with the Lucky 20 drawing held between 9-10 a.m. Caniacs must be present to win.

An official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by Mayor Becky Ames and the Beaumont Chamber of Commerce begins at 9:30 a.m. Two popular radio personalities will also be onsite throughout the day to host live radio remotes and pump up the opening day crowd.

First-time visitors will be treated to traditional cheers and other high-energy chants to launch the location in unique Cane’s fashion, compliments of its 80 newly hired crewmembers, Lamar University’s mascot and spirit team, local military veterans, and Beaumont United’s mascot. Doors open to the public at 10 a.m.

In addition, the first 100 dine-in customers ages 13 and older to purchase a Combo meal will receive a free limited-edition Cane’s T-shirt, along with a voucher for a free Box Combo – containing four fresh, never ever frozen chicken fingers, Texas toast, secret recipe Cane’s sauce, coleslaw, crinkle-cut fries and a drink – that may be redeemed on a subsequent visit.

“We love Beaumont and couldn’t be more excited to open another Raising Cane’s for Caniacs in the area,” said General Manager Christopher Windham. “We’ve assembled an amazing crew, the new restaurant is in a great location off of I-10 and it has an awesome double drive thru, making it more convenient for guests to get their chicken finger fix. We’re looking forward to becoming an integral part of the community and can’t wait to get more involved with schools and other organizations in the area.”

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 and named for his yellow Labrador, Raising Cane, the rapidly growing company earned the distinction of being among the Top 3 quick service restaurant chains in the nation for 2017, according to the authoritative Sandelman & Associates Quick-Track study, based on food quality, customer service, cleanliness and other important factors.

Along with its focus on chicken fingers, Raising Cane’s is renowned for its commitment to active involvement in its local communities. On Oct. 18, Windham and his fellow crewmembers volunteered their time at Habitat for Humanity, where they helped with a construction project.

“Habitat for Humanity of Jefferson County is the sixth oldest Habitat affiliate in the United States and has built over 122 homes, housing more than 500 people!” Windham said. “Habitat is an incredible non-profit. We are honored to have had the opportunity to volunteer with them for our pre-opening service project.”

Hours of operation at Beaumont’s new Raising Cane’s are Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to midnight. This marks the 132nd Raising Cane’s in Texas and 401st system-wide.

ABOUT RAISING CANE'S®:

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 in Baton Rouge, La., RAISING CANE'S CHICKEN FINGERS has more than 390 restaurants in 24 states, Bahrain, Kuwait, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates with multiple new restaurants under construction. The company has ONE LOVE®—quality chicken finger meals—and is continually recognized for its unique business model and customer satisfaction. Raising Cane’s vision is to have restaurants all over the world and be the brand for quality chicken finger meals, a great crew, cool culture and active community involvement.

More information is available at raisingcanes.com.

