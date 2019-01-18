Raising Cane’s Brings ONE LOVE® To Loveland

Popular chicken finger brand with focus on community service to celebrate grand opening on March 20

DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (March 15, 2018) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is set to open its first Loveland location on Tuesday, March 20, at 3901 Montgomery Road.

The new restaurant will kick off its grand opening festivities at 8:30 a.m., with a “Lucky 20” drawing to award 20 customers ages 13 and older Free Cane’s for a Year! Loveland’s new Raising Cane’s will start accepting entries at 8:30 a.m., with the Lucky 20 drawing held at 9:30 a.m.

An official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Cincinnati Chamber of Commerce begins at 9:45 a.m. Local city officials from Cincinnati, Mason, and Loveland will also be in attendance. The Patriotic Brass Ensemble Band will join Florence Freedom’s mascot Wally in pumping up the opening day crowd. Cincinnati’s #1 Hit Music Station Kiss 107.1 will be onsite from 2-4 p.m. to host a live radio remote.

First-time visitors will be treated to traditional cheers and other high-energy chants to launch the location in unique Cane’s fashion, compliments of its 70 newly hired crewmembers. Doors open to the public at 10:30 a.m.

In addition, the first 100 paying, dine-in customers ages 13 and older will receive a free limited-edition Cane’s T-shirt, along with a voucher for a free Box Combo – containing four fresh, never ever frozen chicken fingers, Texas toast, secret recipe Cane’s sauce, coleslaw, crinkle-cut fries and a drink – that may be redeemed on a subsequent visit.

“I’ve been on the Raising Cane’s team in Cincinnati for seven years, and I can’t tell you how excited we are to bring our ONE LOVE to Deerfield Township,” said General Manager David Games. “We’ve assembled an awesome crew and we are all looking forward to continuing our commitment to the community and getting involved with local schools and other organizations in the area.”

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 and named for his yellow Labrador, Raising Cane, the rapidly growing company earned the distinction of being among the Top 3 quick service restaurant chains in the nation for 2017, according to the authoritative Sandelman & Associates Quick-Track study, based on food quality, customer service, cleanliness and other important factors.

Along with its focus on chicken fingers, Raising Cane’s is renowned for its commitment to active involvement in its local communities. In addition to making a donation to the Recycled Doggies Organization, Games and his fellow crewmembers volunteered their time with the League for Animal Welfare last week.

“The League for Animal Welfare is the oldest and one of the largest no-kill shelters in the area, serving the Greater Cincinnati area,” said Games. “The League provides the medical care, behavioral training, and socialization needed to match homeless animals with lifelong homes. We are proud to have had the opportunity to volunteer with them for our pre-opening service project.”

Hours of operation at Loveland’s new Raising Cane’s are Sunday through Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to midnight. This marks the 10th Raising Cane’s in the Cincinnati area, 25th in Ohio, and the 375th system-wide.

ABOUT RAISING CANE'S®:

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 in Baton Rouge, La., RAISING CANE'S CHICKEN FINGERS has more than 370 restaurants in 24 states, Bahrain, Kuwait, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates with multiple new restaurants under construction. The company has ONE LOVE®—quality chicken finger meals—and is continually recognized for its unique business model and customer satisfaction. Raising Cane’s vision is to have restaurants all over the world and be the brand for quality chicken finger meals, a great crew, cool culture and active community involvement.

More information is available at raisingcanes.com.

# # #