Raising Cane’s Brings ONE LOVE® To Lakewood

Popular chicken finger brand with focus on community service to celebrate grand opening on March 20

LAKEWOOD, Calif. (March 15, 2018) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is set to open its first Lakewood location on Tuesday, March 20, at 4634 Candlewood St. in the Lakewood Center.

The new restaurant will kick off its grand opening festivities at 6:30 a.m., with a “Lucky 20” drawing to award 20 customers ages 13 and older Free Cane’s for a Year! Lakewood’s new Raising Cane’s will start accepting entries at 6:30 a.m., with the Lucky 20 drawing held at 7:30 a.m.

An official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by Lakewood Mayor Diane DuBois and the Lakewood Chamber of Commerce begins at 8 a.m. Lakewood High School cheerleaders will also be in attendance to pump up the opening day crowd.

First-time visitors will be treated to traditional cheers and other high-energy chants to launch the location in unique Cane’s fashion, compliments of its 125 newly hired crewmembers. Doors open to the public at 9 a.m.

In addition, the first 100 paying, dine-in customers ages 13 and older will receive a free limited-edition Cane’s T-shirt, along with a voucher for a free Box Combo – containing four fresh, never ever frozen chicken fingers, Texas toast, secret recipe Cane’s sauce, coleslaw, crinkle-cut fries and a drink – that may be redeemed on a subsequent visit.

“We’re excited to bring Caniacs in Lakewood their very own Raising Cane’s,” said General Manager Glenn Curro. “We’ve hired an awesome crew and we’re all looking forward to continuing our commitment to the community and to start sharing our ONE LOVE with everyone beginning next week.”

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 and named for his yellow Labrador, Raising Cane, the rapidly growing company earned the distinction of being among the Top 3 quick service restaurant chains in the nation for 2017, according to the authoritative Sandelman & Associates Quick-Track study, based on food quality, customer service, cleanliness and other important factors.

Along with its focus on chicken fingers, Raising Cane’s is renowned for its commitment to active involvement in its local communities. Last week, Curro and his fellow crewmembers volunteered at the Ronald McDonald House.

“The Ronald McDonald House provides amazing care, comfort and support to children and families throughout Southern California,” said Curro. “We were proud to volunteer there for our pre-opening service project and we look forward to participating in the Ronald McDonald House’s 7th annual Walk for Kids on April 22 at Shoreline Park.”

Hours of operation at Lakewood’s new Raising Cane’s are Sunday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1 a.m., and Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 a.m. This marks the ninth Raising Cane’s in California and the 376th system-wide.

ABOUT RAISING CANE'S®:

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 in Baton Rouge, La., RAISING CANE'S CHICKEN FINGERS has more than 370 restaurants in 24 states, Bahrain, Kuwait, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates with multiple new restaurants under construction. The company has ONE LOVE®—quality chicken finger meals—and is continually recognized for its unique business model and customer satisfaction. Raising Cane’s vision is to have restaurants all over the world and be the brand for quality chicken finger meals, a great crew, cool culture and active community involvement.

More information is available at raisingcanes.com.

# # #