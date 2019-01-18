Raising Cane’s Brings ONE LOVE® To Dinkytown

Popular chicken finger brand with focus on community service to celebrate grand opening on April 13

MINNEAPOLIS (April 11, 2018) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is set to open its second University of Minnesota location on Friday, April 13, at 302 15th Ave. SE. Minneapolis in the Historic Dinkydome building.

The new restaurant will kick off its grand opening festivities at 8 a.m., with a “Lucky 20” drawing to award 20 customers ages 13 and older Free Cane’s for a Year! Dinkytown’s new Raising Cane’s will start accepting entries at 8 a.m. and will draw the winners between 9-10 a.m.

An official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Minneapolis Regional Chamber of Commerce begins at 9:45 a.m. University of Minnesota cheerleaders and members of the marching band will join mascot Goldy Gopher in pumping up the opening day crowd.

First-time visitors will be treated to traditional cheers and other high-energy chants to launch the location in unique Cane’s fashion, compliments of its 50 newly hired crewmembers. Doors open to the public at 10 a.m.

In addition, the first 100 paying, dine-in customers ages 13 and older will receive a free limited-edition Cane’s T-shirt, along with a voucher for a free Box Combo – containing four fresh, never ever frozen chicken fingers, Texas toast, secret recipe Cane’s sauce, coleslaw, crinkle-cut fries and a drink – that may be redeemed on a subsequent visit.

“Students have been asking for a Raising Cane’s closer to Dinkytown for years, so we can’t wait to start serving our ONE LOVE to the area Friday,” said General Manager Kory Blaschko. “The Love Chicken Franchise of Raising Cane’s began looking at locations in Dinkytown in 2016 and once the old Pro-Cuts location became available, we knew we had finally found what we were looking for. Located at the gates of the University, the Dinkydome is a historic building that is a staple in Dinkytown and it just so happens to also be the building’s 100th year of operation. We’ve assembled an awesome crew and we are all looking forward to opening our doors and continuing our commitment to the Community.”

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 and named for his yellow Labrador, Raising Cane, the rapidly growing company earned the distinction of being among the Top 3 quick service restaurant chains in the nation for 2017, according to the authoritative Sandelman & Associates Quick-Track study, based on food quality, Customer service, cleanliness and other important factors.

Along with its focus on Chicken fingers, Raising Cane’s is renowned for its commitment to active involvement in its local Communities. On April 12th Kory and his team will partner with PAWS for an invite only Friends and Family event! This will kick off an active weekend, with the new restaurant hosting PAWS for a Cause 5K on the University of Minnesota’s campus in Saturday morning and a table at the university’s Relay for Life event on Saturday afternoon.

“We love the University of Minnesota and as a part of the Community, it’s our responsibility to support people and organizations in the area,” said Blaschko. “Proceeds from PAWS for a Cause will benefit Pet Away Worry & Stress. We will be onsite to supply lemonade and sweet tea after the race!”

Hours of operation at Dinytown’s new Raising Cane’s are Sunday through Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. This marks the second Raising Cane’s at the University of Minnesota, the sixth in Minnesota, and the 377th system-wide.

ABOUT RAISING CANE'S®:

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 in Baton Rouge, La., RAISING CANE'S CHICKEN FINGERS has more than 370 restaurants in 24 states, Bahrain, Kuwait, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates with multiple new restaurants under construction. The company has ONE LOVE®—quality chicken finger meals—and is continually recognized for its unique business model and customer satisfaction. Raising Cane’s vision is to have restaurants all over the world and be the brand for quality Chicken finger meals, a great Crew, Cool culture and active Community involvement.

More information is available at raisingcanes.com.

# # #