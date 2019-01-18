Raising Cane’s Brings ONE LOVE® To The City Of Chicago

Popular chicken finger brand with focus on community service to celebrate grand opening on Loyola University campus March 6

CHICAGO (Mar. 1, 2018) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is set to open its first location in the city of Chicago on Tuesday, March 6, at 6568 N. Sheridan near Albion, on the campus of Loyola University.

The new restaurant will kick off its grand opening festivities at 8:30 a.m., with a “Lucky 20” drawing to award 20 customers ages 13 and older Free Cane’s for a Year! Chicago’s new Raising Cane’s will start accepting entries at 8:30 a.m., taking entries until 9:00 a.m., with the Lucky 20 drawing held between 9-10 a.m.

An official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Rogers Park Business Alliance and Loyola University representatives begins at 9:00 a.m. Loyola cheerleaders, band and mascot Lu Wolf will join Chicago Wolves mascot Skates in pumping up the opening day crowd. Hit music radio station 103.5 KISS FM and The Chi’s #1 Hip-Hop and R&B station 107.5 WGCI will be onsite from 1-3 p.m. to host live radio remotes. The stations will also be giving away a summer trip from Apple Vacations.

First-time visitors will be treated to traditional cheers and other high-energy chants to launch the location in unique Cane’s fashion, compliments of its 55 newly hired crewmembers. Doors open to the public at 10 a.m.

In addition, the first 100 paying, dine-in customers ages 13 and older will receive a free limited-edition Cane’s T-shirt, along with a voucher for a free Box Combo – containing four fresh, never ever frozen chicken fingers, Texas toast, secret recipe Cane’s sauce, coleslaw, crinkle-cut fries and a drink – that may be redeemed on a subsequent visit.

“We’re excited to bring Caniacs in the city their very own Raising Cane’s,” said General Manager Gabe Cervera. “I helped open Chicagoland’s first Raising Cane’s and now we are opening the sixth in the area! We couldn’t be more thrilled to open on Loyola’s campus. We are the ‘Official Chicken Sponsor of Loyola Athletics.’ We have already attended a men’s basketball game and a men’s volleyball game, where we gave away swag and had a prize wheel. We look forward to continuing this involvement and becoming an integral part of the community.”

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 and named for his yellow Labrador, Raising Cane, the rapidly growing company earned the distinction of being among the Top 3 quick service restaurant chains in the nation for 2017, according to the authoritative Sandelman & Associates Quick-Track study, based on food quality, customer service, cleanliness and other important factors.

Along with its focus on chicken fingers, Raising Cane’s is renowned for its commitment to active involvement in its local communities. Last week, Cervera and his fellow crewmembers volunteered with the Loyola University Community Relations team and Rogers Park Business Alliance in a Spring Clean Up Project. The crew will also be one of the sponsors for the Rogers Park Annual Spring Sneak Peak Fundraiser.

“We had a lot of fun volunteering our time with the Spring Clean Up Project,” said Cervera. “We look forward to continuing our commitment to the community in the months and years ahead.”

Hours of operation at Chicago’s new Raising Cane’s are Sunday through Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3:30 a.m. This marks the sixth Raising Cane’s in Chicagoland and the 373rd system-wide.

ABOUT RAISING CANE'S®:

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 in Baton Rouge, La., RAISING CANE'S CHICKEN FINGERS has more than 370 restaurants in 24 states, Bahrain, Kuwait, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates with multiple new restaurants under construction. The company has ONE LOVE®—quality chicken finger meals—and is continually recognized for its unique business model and customer satisfaction. Raising Cane’s vision is to have restaurants all over the world and be the brand for quality chicken finger meals, a great crew, cool culture and active community involvement.

More information is available at raisingcanes.com.

# # #