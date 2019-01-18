Raising Cane’s To Bring ONE LOVE® To LUV

Popular chicken finger brand known for active community involvement, loyal ‘Caniacs,’ to open newest restaurant by Love Field Oct. 3

DALLAS (Sept. 27, 2017) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the popular Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – will open its newest Dallas-area restaurant at 2503 West Mockingbird Lane, at the intersection of Maple near the entrance to Love Field Airport, on Tuesday, Oct. 3.

Grand opening festivities begin at 9:30 a.m. with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony. The Dallas Mavericks Maniacs will also be on-hand to pump up the crowds.

First-time visitors will be treated to traditional cheers and other high-energy chants to launch the location in unique Cane’s fashion, compliments of its 60 newly hired crewmembers. Doors open to the public at 10 a.m.

To add to the excitement, the first 100 paying, dine-in customers ages 13 and older will receive a free limited-edition Cane’s T-shirt, along with a voucher for a free Box Combo – containing four fresh, never ever frozen chicken fingers, Texas toast, secret recipe Cane’s sauce, coleslaw, crinkle-cut fries and a drink – that may be redeemed on a subsequent visit.

“We’re thrilled to bring our ONE LOVE to residents, travelers and workers in and around Love Field,” said General Manager Nick Gambill. “Our beautiful new restaurant is conveniently located to serve all the on-the-go traffic around the airport. We already partnered with Southwest Airlines on a fun roof-top party and we’re looking forward to working more closely with the Dallas ISD and other organizations across the area in the weeks and months ahead.”

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 and named for his yellow Labrador, Raising Cane’s recently earned the distinction of being among the Top 5 quick service restaurant chains in the nation for 2016, according to the authoritative Sandelman & Associates Quick-Track study, based on food quality, customer service, cleanliness and other important factors.

Along with its focus on chicken fingers, Raising Cane’s is renowned for its commitment to active involvement in its local communities. On Sept. 13, Gambill and his fellow crewmembers volunteered their time with VNA Meals on Wheels, where they delivered food to community members in need in West Dallas and the surrounding community.

Hours of operation at Raising Cane’s newest restaurant are Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to midnight, and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. When it opens, it will be the 43rd Raising Cane’s in DFW, the 120th in Texas and the 341st system-wide.

ABOUT RAISING CANE'S®:

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 in Baton Rouge, La., RAISING CANE'S CHICKEN FINGERS has more than 340 restaurants in 23 states with multiple new restaurants under construction. The company has ONE LOVE®—quality chicken finger meals—and is continually recognized for its unique business model and customer satisfaction. Raising Cane’s vision is to have restaurants all over the world and be the brand for quality chicken finger meals, a great crew, cool culture and active community involvement.

More information is available at raisingcanes.com.

# # #