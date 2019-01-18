Raising Cane’s To Bring Its ONE LOVE To West Towne Marketplace

Popular chicken finger brand with focus on community involvement to celebrate grand opening with giveaways and more on Aug. 14

EL PASO (Aug. 9, 2018) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is set to open its fourth El Paso restaurant in West Towne Marketplace on Tuesday, Aug. 14, at 6450 N. Desert Blvd.

The new restaurant will kick off its grand opening festivities at 8:30 a.m., with a “Lucky 20” drawing to award 20 customers ages 13 and older Free Cane’s for a Year! El Paso’s new Raising Cane’s will accept entries from 8:30-9 a.m., with the Lucky 20 drawing held from 9-10 a.m. Caniacs must be present to win.

An official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the El Paso Chamber of Commerce begins at 9:30 a.m.

The Franklin High School Cheerleaders will be onsite to pump up the opening day crowd from 8-9 a.m. and the El Paso Chihuahuas mascot Chico will join the celebration from 10-11 a.m. Morning show hosts, Mike and Patti, from Power 102.1 will takeover and host a live radio remote from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

First-time visitors will be treated to traditional cheers and other high-energy chants to launch the location in unique Cane’s fashion, compliments of its 75 newly hired crewmembers. Doors open to the public at 10 a.m.

In addition, the first 100 dine-in customers ages 13 and older to purchase a Combo meal will receive a free limited-edition Cane’s T-shirt, along with a voucher for a free Box Combo – containing four fresh, never ever frozen chicken fingers, Texas toast, secret recipe Cane’s sauce, coleslaw, crinkle-cut fries and a drink – that may be redeemed on a subsequent visit.

“I was born and raised in El Paso and can’t tell you how excited we are to open our fourth-area restaurant in the community’s beautiful new shopping and entertainment destination,” said General Manager Chris Holmes. “We’ve assembled an awesome crew and we’re all looking forward to getting involved with local schools and other organizations in northern El Paso.”

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 and named for his yellow Labrador, Raising Cane, the rapidly growing company earned the distinction of being among the Top 3 quick service restaurant chains in the nation for 2017, according to the authoritative Sandelman & Associates Quick-Track study, based on food quality, customer service, cleanliness and other important factors.

Along with its focus on chicken fingers, Raising Cane’s is renowned for its commitment to active involvement in its local communities. On Aug. 8, Holmes and his fellow crewmembers volunteered and help with yard work at the YMCA Sunland Park facility. The new restaurant also has local sponsorships with UTEP, and Franklin and Canutillo High Schools.

“We are fortunate to have such an amazing YMCA program here in El Paso,” Holmes said. “Our team really enjoyed our time spent outside helping with yard work and were honored to have the opportunity to volunteer with the Sunland Park facility for our pre-opening service project.”

Hours of operation at El Paso’s new Raising Cane’s are Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to midnight, and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. This marks the 129th Raising Cane’s in Texas and 392nd system-wide.

ABOUT RAISING CANE'S®:

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 in Baton Rouge, La., RAISING CANE'S CHICKEN FINGERS has more than 390 restaurants in 24 states, Bahrain, Kuwait, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates with multiple new restaurants under construction. The company has ONE LOVE®—quality chicken finger meals—and is continually recognized for its unique business model and customer satisfaction. Raising Cane’s vision is to have restaurants all over the world and be the brand for quality chicken finger meals, a great crew, cool culture and active community involvement.

More information is available at raisingcanes.com.

# # #