Raising Cane’s Breaks Ground in Northwest Dallas

Popular brand renowned for focus on chicken fingers, community service, to open 38th Metroplex restaurant in mid-February

DALLAS (Dec. 6, 2016) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers – the Louisiana-based restaurant company with legions of loyal fans known as “Caniacs” – has broken ground on another DFW-area restaurant in anticipation of a mid-Feb. opening.

The company recently began construction on its newest location, at 2255 West Northwest Highway, in northwest Dallas near the I-35 split. When the 2,700-square-foot restaurant opens, it will be the 38th Raising Cane’s in the DFW Metroplex, the 105th in Texas and among more than 300 nationwide.

The restaurant will begin hiring 75-80 new crewmembers to help serve its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – soon after the New Year.

“What can we say? We love DFW, and DFW loves us back!” said Area Director Luke Overman. “We’re looking forward to assembling a great crew for our newest Metroplex restaurant and we’re already reaching out to organizations throughout the local community to see where we can best pitch in and offer our support.”

Raising Cane’s is renowned for its fresh, never ever frozen chicken fingers, its craveable – some say addictive – secret-recipe Cane’s sauce, crinkle-cut fries, coleslaw, Texas toast, freshly brewed sweet tea and fresh-squeezed lemonade.

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 and named for his yellow Labrador, Raising Cane, the rapidly growing company recently earned the distinction of being among the Top 10 quick service restaurant chains in the nation for 2015, according to the authoritative Sandelman & Associates Quick-Track study, based on food quality, customer service, cleanliness and other important factors.

ABOUT RAISING CANE'S®:

RAISING CANE'S CHICKEN FINGERS has more than 300 restaurants in 22 states with multiple new restaurants under construction. The company has ONE LOVE®—quality chicken finger meals—and is continually recognized for its unique business model and customer satisfaction. Raising Cane's vision is to have restaurants all over the world and be the brand for quality chicken finger meals, a great crew, cool culture and active community involvement.

More information is available at raisingcanes.com.

