Raising Cane’s Breaks Ground on New Houston-Area Restaurant

Popular brand renowned for focus on chicken fingers, community service, to open doors in late February

HOUSTON (Dec. 6, 2016) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers – the Louisiana-based restaurant company with legions of loyal fans known as “Caniacs” – has broken ground on another Houston-area restaurant in anticipation of a late-Feb. opening.

The company recently began construction on its newest location, at 9530 Main Street, near Buffalo Speedway. When the 2,700-square-foot restaurant opens, it will be the 24th Raising Cane’s in the Houston area, the 106th in Texas and among more than 300 nationwide.

The restaurant will begin hiring 70 new crewmembers to help serve its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – soon after the New Year.

“Houston is one of our most dynamic and growing markets, so we can’t wait to share our ONE LOVE with Caniacs in yet another great part of town,” said Area Director Ryan Pruitt. “We’re also looking forward to assembling an awesome crew and getting actively involved in the local community in the weeks ahead.”

Raising Cane’s is renowned for its fresh, never ever frozen chicken fingers, its craveable – some say addictive – secret-recipe Cane’s sauce, crinkle-cut fries, coleslaw, Texas toast, freshly brewed sweet tea and fresh-squeezed lemonade.

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 and named for his yellow Labrador, Raising Cane, the rapidly growing company recently earned the distinction of being among the Top 10 quick service restaurant chains in the nation for 2015, according to the authoritative Sandelman & Associates Quick-Track study, based on food quality, customer service, cleanliness and other important factors.

ABOUT RAISING CANE'S®:

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 in Baton Rouge, La., RAISING CANE'S CHICKEN FINGERS has more than 300 restaurants in 22 states with multiple new restaurants under construction. The company has ONE LOVE®—quality chicken finger meals—and is continually recognized for its unique business model and customer satisfaction. Raising Cane’s vision is to have restaurants all over the world and be the brand for quality chicken finger meals, a great crew, cool culture and active community involvement.

More information is available at raisingcanes.com.

# # #