Raising Cane’s Breaks Ground on 1st Oak Lawn Restaurant

Popular chicken finger brand known for loyal “Caniacs,” active community involvement, prepares for late-Feb. opening

OAK LAWN, IL (Dec. 5, 2016) – Just weeks after announcing that its first Chicagoland restaurant is under construction in Riverside, Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers has broken ground on its second area location.

The popular Louisiana-based brand known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – has begun construction at 11006 South Cicero in Oak Lawn. It is projected to open in late February.

“We weren’t kidding when we said we can’t wait to start sharing our ONE LOVE with Chicago,” said Olivia Fazzola, Area Director for Raising Cane’s. “Our Riverside restaurant is quickly taking shape, and we’re thrilled that Oak Lawn will be following close behind. The local Caniacs are coming out of the woodwork, and telling us to hurry up…They need their chicken finger fix!”

Raising Cane’s is renowned for its fresh, never ever frozen chicken fingers, its craveable – some say addictive – secret-recipe Cane’s sauce, crinkle-cut fries, coleslaw, Texas toast, freshly brewed sweet tea and fresh-squeezed lemonade.

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 and named for his yellow Labrador, Raising Cane, the rapidly growing company recently earned the distinction of being among the Top 10 quick service restaurant chains in the nation for 2015, according to the authoritative Sandelman & Associates Quick-Track study, based on food quality, customer service, cleanliness and other important factors.

Raising Cane’s will begin hiring roughly 80 new crewmembers for each of its new restaurants in the weeks ahead. The Riverside restaurant is located at 2514 Harlem Ave. A third Chicago-area restaurant, in Naperville, is in the pipeline for Spring 2017.

ABOUT RAISING CANE'S®:

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 in Baton Rouge, La., RAISING CANE'S CHICKEN FINGERS has more than 300 restaurants in 22 states, with multiple new restaurants under construction. The company has ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – and is continually recognized for its unique business model and customer satisfaction. Raising Cane’s vision is to have restaurants all over the world and be the brand for quality chicken finger meals, a great crew, cool culture and active community involvement.

More information is available at raisingcanes.com.

