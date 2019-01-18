Oak Lawn To Welcome 2nd Chicagoland Raising Cane’s

Popular chicken finger brand known for active community involvement, loyal ‘Caniacs,’ to hold grand opening celebration on Tuesday

CHICAGO (Feb. 9, 2017) – What better way to celebrate Raising Cane’s ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – than by opening its second Chicagoland restaurant on Valentine’s Day?

Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the popular Louisiana-based restaurant company, is putting the finishing touches on its newest restaurant at 11006 S. Cicero Ave. in Oak Lawn, in anticipation of next Tuesday’s grand opening.

The festivities begin at 9:15 a.m. on Feb. 14 with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Oak Lawn Chamber of Commerce, Mayor Sandra Bury, representatives of the Children’s Museum in Oak Lawn and other community dignitaries. Chicago Wolves mascot “Skates” and Windy City Thunderbolts mascot “Boomer” will also be on-hand to keep spirits high.

First-time visitors will be treated to traditional cheers and other high-energy chants to launch the location in unique Cane’s fashion, compliments of its 75 newly hired crewmembers. Doors open to the public at 10 a.m.

To add to the excitement, the first 20 paying, dine-in customers ages 13 and older will receive Free Cane’s for a Year! In addition, the first 100 paying, dine-in customers ages 13 and older will receive a free-limited edition Cane’s T-shirt, along with a voucher for a free Box Combo – containing four fresh, never ever frozen chicken fingers, Texas toast, secret recipe Cane’s sauce, coleslaw, crinkle-cut fries and a drink – that may be redeemed on a subsequent visit.

“The people of North Riverside welcomed our first area restaurant with open arms just a couple weeks ago, and we can’t wait to start sharing our ONE LOVE with Oak Lawn next week,” said General Manager Melissa Cowell. “My awesome crew and I have already started partnering with the local community and we’re looking forward to opening our doors and showing our new neighbors just how great chicken finger meals can be.”

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 and named for his yellow Labrador, Raising Cane’s recently earned the distinction of being among the Top 5 quick service restaurant chains in the nation for 2016, according to the authoritative Sandelman & Associates Quick-Track study, based on food quality, customer service, cleanliness and other important factors.

Along with its focus on chicken fingers, Raising Cane’s is renowned for its commitment to active involvement in its local communities. On Feb. 8, Cowell and her fellow crewmembers volunteered their time at the Children’s Museum in Oak Lawn, interacting with the kids during story time and at the building stations and arts & crafts areas. The crew also helped with a deep cleaning of the facility.

“The Children’s Museum is one of the true treasures of Oak Lawn, so we we’re honored to pitch in there for our pre-opening service project,” said Cowell. “And we’re just getting started with our outreach initiatives. We’ll be partnering with the schools and other local organizations in the coming weeks and months to do our part to support this wonderful community.”

Hours of operation at Chicagoland’s second Raising Cane’s restaurant are Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 Midnight.

A third Raising Cane’s is projected to open in Naperville in April. Oak Lawn also marks the second Raising Cane’s in Illinois and its 311th system-wide.

ABOUT RAISING CANE'S®:

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 in Baton Rouge, La., RAISING CANE'S CHICKEN FINGERS has more than 300 restaurants in 23 states with multiple new restaurants under construction. The company has ONE LOVE®—quality chicken finger meals—and is continually recognized for its unique business model and customer satisfaction. Raising Cane’s vision is to have restaurants all over the world and be the brand for quality chicken finger meals, a great crew, cool culture and active community involvement.

More information is available at raisingcanes.com.

