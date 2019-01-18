Naperville Prepares to Welcome 1st Raising Cane’s

Popular chicken finger brand known for active community involvement to hold grand opening celebration on Tuesday

NAPERVILLE, IL (April 19, 2017) – Raising Cane’s, the popular Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is putting the finishing touches on its first Naperville restaurant in anticipation of its grand opening on Tuesday, April 25.

Located at 698 S. Route 59, the new restaurant will kick off the festivities on Tuesday at 9:15 a.m. with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Naperville Chamber of Commerce and other local dignitaries. The NHL Blackhawks mascot, Tommy Hawk, will also be on-hand to keep spirits high from 9-10 a.m.

First-time visitors will be treated to traditional cheers and other high-energy chants to launch the location in unique Cane’s fashion, compliments of its 70 newly hired crewmembers. Doors open to the public at 10 a.m.

To add to the excitement, the first 20 paying, dine-in customers ages 13 and older will receive Free Cane’s for a Year! In addition, the first 100 paying, dine-in customers ages 13 and older will receive a free Cane’s T-shirt, along with a voucher for a free Box Combo – containing four fresh, never ever frozen chicken fingers, Texas toast, secret recipe Cane’s sauce, coleslaw, crinkle-cut fries and a drink – that may be redeemed on a subsequent visit.

Local residents should not be surprised if loyal fans – affectionately known as “Caniacs” – show up early to be the first in line for their favorite chicken fingers. Similar scenes have played out at Raising Cane’s first two Chicagoland grand openings – in Riverside and Oak Lawn.

“My crew and I are honored to open the first Raising Cane’s in Naperville and we can’t wait to start sharing our ONE LOVE® with the community next week,” said General Manager Chris Tillson. “The local Caniacs have been clamoring for a Cane’s to call their own, and next Tuesday, they’ll get it!”

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 and named for his yellow Labrador, Raising Cane’s recently earned the distinction of being among the Top 5 quick service restaurant chains in the nation for 2016, according to the authoritative Sandelman & Associates Quick-Track study, based on food quality, customer service, cleanliness and other important factors.

Along with its focus on chicken fingers, Raising Cane’s is renowned for its commitment to active involvement in its local communities. On April 15, Tillson and his fellow crewmembers volunteered at the 34th Annual Naperville Jaycees Egg Hunt, setting up and executing the fun event. Raising Cane’s also brought along complimentary lemonade samples and a prize wheel.

“We were proud to pitch in at the Jaycees’ annual Easter Egg Hunt for our pre-opening service project, and we’re excited about getting involved with the local schools and other great organizations throughout the area in the weeks, months and years ahead.” said Tillson.

Hours of operation at Naperville’s first Raising Cane’s are Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 Midnight. Chicago’s third Raising Cane’s marks the 322nd restaurant in its nationwide system.

ABOUT RAISING CANE'S®:

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 in Baton Rouge, La., RAISING CANE'S CHICKEN FINGERS has more than 320 restaurants in 23 states with multiple new restaurants under construction. The company has ONE LOVE®—quality chicken finger meals—and is continually recognized for its unique business model and customer satisfaction. Raising Cane’s vision is to have restaurants all over the world and be the brand for quality chicken finger meals, a great crew, cool culture and active community involvement.

More information is available at raisingcanes.com.

