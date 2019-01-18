Mission Prepares to Welcome 1st Raising Cane’s

Popular chicken finger brand known for active community involvement to hold grand opening celebration on Thursday

MISSION, TEXAS (Sept. 5, 2017) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the popular Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – will open its first restaurant in Mission on Thursday, Sept. 7, at 125 South Shary Road.

Grand opening festivities begin at 8 a.m., as Mission’s first Raising Cane’s hosts a “Lucky 20” drawing to award 20 customers ages 13 and older Free Cane’s for a Year! The restaurant will accept entries between 8-8:30 a.m., with the Lucky 20 drawing held at 8:30 a.m.

An official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Mission Chamber of Commerce and International Chamber of Commerce begins at 9:30 a.m. Oscar Ivan Treviño, lead singer of Grupo Duelo, will also join in the celebration. Doors open to the public at 10 a.m.

First-time visitors will be treated to traditional cheers and other high-energy chants to launch the location in unique Cane’s fashion, compliments of its 75 newly hired crewmembers. Wild 104, La Ley 102.5 and HITS FM 90.1 will also be on-hand to keep spirits high.

In addition, the first 100 paying, dine-in customers ages 13 and older will receive a free limited-edition Cane’s T-shirt, along with a voucher for a free Box Combo – containing four fresh, never ever frozen chicken fingers, Texas toast, secret recipe Cane’s sauce, coleslaw, crinkle-cut fries and a drink – that may be redeemed on a subsequent visit.

“We are excited to open the first Raising Cane’s in Mission and can’t wait to start sharing our ONE LOVE® with the local community,” said General Manager Houston Jimenez. “We’re also looking forward to getting involved with the schools and other organizations throughout Mission in the weeks and months ahead.”

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 and named for his yellow Labrador, Raising Cane’s recently earned the distinction of being among the Top 5 quick service restaurant chains in the nation for 2016, according to the authoritative Sandelman & Associates Quick-Track study, based on food quality, customer service, cleanliness and other important factors.

Hours of operation at Raising Cane’s newest restaurant are Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. When it opens, it will be the fifth Raising Cane’s in the Rio Grande Valley, the 118th in Texas and the 336th system-wide.

ABOUT RAISING CANE'S®:

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 in Baton Rouge, La., RAISING CANE'S CHICKEN FINGERS has more than 330 restaurants in 23 states with multiple new restaurants under construction. The company has ONE LOVE®—quality chicken finger meals—and is continually recognized for its unique business model and customer satisfaction. Raising Cane’s vision is to have restaurants all over the world and be the brand for quality chicken finger meals, a great crew, cool culture and active community involvement.

More information is available at raisingcanes.com.

# # #