Maplewood Caniacs Prepare To Welcome 1st Raising Cane’s

Popular chicken finger brand with focus on community service to celebrate grand opening on Tuesday

MAPLEWOOD, MO (June 1, 2017) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the popular Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – will open its first restaurant in Maplewood on Tuesday, June 6, at 2707 S. Big Bend Blvd.

The new restaurant will kick off the festivities at 9:30 a.m. with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by Mayor Barry Greenberg along with Board President Christy Byrd and the Maplewood Fire Chief. First-time visitors will be treated to traditional cheers and other high-energy chants to launch the location in unique Cane’s fashion, compliments of its 65 newly hired crewmembers. Doors open to the public at 10 a.m.

To add to the excitement, the first 20 paying, dine-in customers ages 13 and older will receive Free Cane’s for a Year! In addition, the first 100 paying, dine-in customers ages 13 and older will receive a free limited-edition Cane’s T-shirt, along with a voucher for a free Box Combo – containing four fresh, never ever frozen chicken fingers, Texas toast, secret recipe Cane’s sauce, coleslaw, crinkle-cut fries and a drink – that may be redeemed on a subsequent visit.

Local residents should not be surprised if loyal fans of the brand – affectionately known as “Caniacs” – decide to campout overnight to be the first in line for their favorite chicken finger meals.

In addition, from June 6 – 13, customers of the newest Raising Cane’s will be invited to participate in the company’s “Give Back Giveaway” tradition, in which one lucky customer will win a $1,000 donation to his or her local charity of choice, along with Free Cane’s for a Year.

“My crew and I are honored to open the first Raising Cane’s in Maplewood and we can’t wait to start sharing our ONE LOVE® with the community next week,” said General Manager Jesse Reed. “We’ve already begun our support of the local community and we’re looking forward to doing even more with the schools and other organizations throughout the area in the months and years ahead.”

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 and named for his yellow Labrador, Raising Cane’s recently earned the distinction of being among the Top 5 quick service restaurant chains in the nation for 2016, according to the authoritative Sandelman & Associates Quick-Track study, based on food quality, customer service, cleanliness and other important factors.

Along with its focus on chicken fingers, Raising Cane’s is renowned for its commitment to active involvement in its local communities. On May 31, Reed and his fellow crewmembers volunteered with the professional firefighters of Maplewood’s Outreach Program, helping build shelves for one of the local charities that collect food for hungry children.

“We were proud to pitch in with the local firefighters for our pre-opening service project, supporting their commitment to protecting our community on a daily basis,” said Reed.

Hours of operation at Maplewood’s first Raising Cane’s are Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 Midnight. This marks the 11th Raising Cane’s in the St. Louis market, the 13th in Missouri and the 324th system-wide.

ABOUT RAISING CANE'S®:

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 in Baton Rouge, La., RAISING CANE'S CHICKEN FINGERS has more than 320 restaurants in 23 states with multiple new restaurants under construction. The company has ONE LOVE®—quality chicken finger meals—and is continually recognized for its unique business model and customer satisfaction. Raising Cane’s vision is to have restaurants all over the world and be the brand for quality chicken finger meals, a great crew, cool culture and active community involvement.

