Kingwood to Welcome Its 1st Raising Cane’s

Popular chicken finger restaurant to celebrate grand opening Tuesday

HOUSTON (Nov. 10, 2016) – Fresh on the heels of its 300th grand opening in Central Houston last month, Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers is making its long-awaited debut in Kingwood next Tuesday.

The popular Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is preparing to welcome its 23rd Houston-area restaurant on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Kingwood’s very own Raising Cane’s is located at 4509 Kingwood Drive.

The festivities begin at 9:20 a.m. with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Kingwood Chamber of Commerce. First-time visitors will be treated to traditional cheers and other high-energy chants to launch the location in unique Cane’s fashion, compliments of its 70 newly hired crewmembers. Doors open to the public at 10 a.m.

To add to the excitement, the first 20 paying, dine-in customers ages 13 and older will receive Free Cane’s for a Year! In addition, the first 100 paying, dine-in customers ages 13 and older will receive a free limited-edition Cane’s Kingwood T-shirt, along with a voucher for a free Box Combo – containing four fresh, never ever frozen chicken fingers, Texas toast, secret recipe Cane’s sauce, coleslaw, crinkle-cut fries and a drink – that may be redeemed on a subsequent visit.

“I can’t tell you how excited my crew and I are to start sharing our ONE LOVE at our beautiful new restaurant here in Kingwood next Tuesday,” said General Manager Chris Conroy. “This is a such a great town and the people here deserve to have a convenient place to get their chicken finger fix.”

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 and named for his yellow Labrador, Raising Cane’s recently earned the distinction of being among the Top 10 quick service restaurant chains in the nation for 2015, according to the authoritative Sandelman & Associates Quick-Track study, based on food quality, customer service, cleanliness and other important factors.

Along with its focus on chicken fingers, Raising Cane’s is renowned for its commitment to active involvement in its local communities. On Wed., Nov. 9, Conroy and his fellow crewmembers pitched in with Volunteers for Animal Protection, where they cleaned cages and walked the dogs at the non-profit, no-kill animal shelter in Kingwood.

“All of us at Cane’s are big pet lovers, so we had a blast playing with the dogs and working at the shelter for our pre-opening service project,” said Conroy. “We’re also looking forward to taking part in Kingwood’s Young Life 5K in a couple of weeks and getting involved with the local schools and other organizations throughout the area in the months and years ahead.”

Hours of operation at Kingwood’s new Raising Cane’s – which marks the 103rd restaurant in the Lone Star State and the 305th nationwide – are Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 Midnight.

ABOUT RAISING CANE'S®:

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 in Baton Rouge, La., RAISING CANE'S CHICKEN FINGERS now has more than 300 restaurants in 22 states with multiple new restaurants under construction. The company has ONE LOVE®—quality chicken finger meals—and is continually recognized for its unique business model and customer satisfaction. Raising Cane’s vision is to have restaurants all over the world and be the brand for quality chicken finger meals, a great crew, cool culture and active community involvement.

More information is available at raisingcanes.com.

