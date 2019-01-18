Kansas City ‘Caniacs’ To Welcome Newest Raising Cane’s

Popular chicken finger brand known for active community involvement to hold grand opening celebration Oct. 26

KANSAS CITY (Oct. 23, 2017) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the popular Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – will open its sixth restaurant in Kansas City on Thursday, Oct. 26, at 8771 N. Ambassador Drive.

Grand opening festivities begin at 8 a.m., as Kansas City’s new Raising Cane’s hosts a “Lucky 20” drawing to award 20 customers ages 13 and older Free Cane’s for a Year! The restaurant will accept entries between 8:30 - 9 a.m., with the Lucky 20 drawing held at 9 a.m. Doors open to the public at 10 a.m.

An official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Northland Regional Chamber of Commerce begins at 9:30am. Kansas City Chiefs mascot KC Wolf will also be on-hand to keep spirits high. First-time visitors will be treated to traditional cheers and other high-energy chants to launch the location in unique Cane’s fashion, compliments of its 75 newly hired crewmembers.

In addition, the first 100 paying, dine-in customers ages 13 and older will receive a free limited-edition Cane’s T-shirt, along with a voucher for a free Box Combo – containing four fresh, never ever frozen chicken fingers, Texas toast, secret recipe Cane’s sauce, coleslaw, crinkle-cut fries and a drink – that may be redeemed on a subsequent visit.

“We love Kansas City so we are all really excited to continue our growth here in the area,” said General Manager Kiel Hallerud. “We’ve assembled an awesome crew and we’re all looking forward to opening our doors on Thursday and to getting more involved with the schools and other organizations throughout the community.”

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 and named for his yellow Labrador, Raising Cane’s recently earned the distinction of being among the Top 5 quick service restaurant chains in the nation for 2016, according to the authoritative Sandelman & Associates Quick-Track study, based on food quality, customer service, cleanliness and other important factors.

Along with its focus on chicken fingers, Raising Cane’s is renowned for its commitment to active involvement in its local communities. In September, the team hosted a lemonade stand at the annual Strutt With Your Mutt 5k and on Oct. 18, Hallerud and his fellow crewmembers volunteered their time at the Friends of Parkville Animal Shelter.

“The Friends of Parkville Animal Shelter humanely houses, provides medical treatment for and finds permanent homes for the abandoned dogs and cats in our area,” said Hallerud. “We are honored to have been able to volunteer at this amazing shelter for our pre-opening service project.”

Hours of operation at Raising Cane’s newest restaurant are Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 Midnight. When it opens, it will be the 14th Raising Cane’s in Missouri and the 345th system-wide.

ABOUT RAISING CANE'S®:

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 in Baton Rouge, La., RAISING CANE'S CHICKEN FINGERS has more than 340 restaurants in 23 states with multiple new restaurants under construction. The company has ONE LOVE®—quality chicken finger meals—and is continually recognized for its unique business model and customer satisfaction. Raising Cane’s vision is to have restaurants all over the world and be the brand for quality chicken finger meals, a great crew, cool culture and active community involvement.

More information is available at raisingcanes.com.

# # #