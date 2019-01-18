Houston ‘Caniacs’ Welcome Newest Raising Cane’s

Popular chicken finger brand with focus on active community involvement to celebrate grand opening March 6

HOUSTON (March 1, 2018) – ‘Caniacs’ in the Greenspoint area are about to get their very own Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers.

The popular Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is putting the finishing touches on its 31st Houston restaurant, in anticipation of its grand opening next Tuesday, March 6.

Located at 163 West Road in Houston, the new restaurant will kick off the grand opening festivities with a “Lucky 20” drawing to award 20 customers ages 13 and older Free Cane’s for a Year! Houston’s new Raising Cane’s will start accepting entries at 8:30 a.m., with the Lucky 20 drawing held at 9:00 a.m.

An official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Greater North Side Area Chamber of Commerce begins at 9:20 a.m. First-time visitors will be treated to traditional cheers and other high-energy chants to launch the location in unique Cane’s fashion, compliments of its 80 newly hired crewmembers. Doors open to the public at 10 a.m.

In addition, the first 100 paying, dine-in customers ages 13 and older will receive a free limited-edition Cane’s T-shirt, along with a voucher for a free Box Combo – containing four fresh, never ever frozen chicken fingers, Texas toast, secret recipe Cane’s sauce, coleslaw, crinkle-cut fries and a drink – that may be redeemed on a subsequent visit.

“This is my twelfth year with Raising Cane’s, and I can’t tell you how thrilled we all are to open a new restaurant in the Greenspoint area,” said General Manager Joe Steed. “With so many businesses in the area, I have no doubt that our ONE LOVE will be a huge hit. We’ve hired an amazing crew and we’re all looking forward to becoming an integral part of the community.”

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 and named for his yellow Labrador, Raising Cane, the rapidly growing company earned the distinction of being among the Top 3 quick service restaurant chains in the nation for 2017, according to the authoritative Sandelman & Associates Quick-Track study, based on food quality, customer service, cleanliness and other important factors.

Along with its focus on chicken fingers, Raising Cane’s is renowned for its commitment to active involvement in its local communities. Earlier this week, Steed and his fellow crewmembers volunteered their time at the Harris County Animal Shelter.

“The Harris County Animal Shelter offers a safe haven to hundreds of lost, neglected and abandoned animals,” said Steed. “We are honored to have volunteered our time at the shelter for our pre-opening service project, supporting the important work they do for animals in our area.”

Hours of operation at Houston’s newest Raising Cane’s are Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to midnight. This marks the 127th Raising Cane’s in Texas and the 372nd system-wide.

ABOUT RAISING CANE'S®:

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 in Baton Rouge, La., RAISING CANE'S CHICKEN FINGERS has more than 370 restaurants in 24 states, Bahrain, Kuwait, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, with multiple new restaurants under construction. The company has ONE LOVE®—quality chicken finger meals—and is continually recognized for its unique business model and customer satisfaction. Raising Cane’s vision is to have restaurants all over the world and be the brand for quality chicken finger meals, a great crew, cool culture and active community involvement.

More information is available at raisingcanes.com.

# # #