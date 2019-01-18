Houston ‘Caniacs’ Prepare To Welcome Two New Raising Cane’s Restaurants

Popular chicken finger brand known for active community involvement to hold two grand opening celebrations Nov. 14

HOUSTON (Nov. 9, 2017) – Raising Cane’s, the popular Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is putting the finishing touches on two area restaurants located at 1740 Fry Road in west Houston, and 21017 Kuykendahl Road in Spring.

Houston’s 28th and 29th Raising Cane’s restaurants are set to open on Tuesday, Nov. 14, and will kick off the grand opening festivities at each location with official ribbon-cutting ceremonies hosted by the respective Chamber of Commerce’s from Houston Northwest and Katy at 9:20 a.m. Local first responders have also been invited to participate. Doors open to the public at 10 a.m.

The first 100 paying, dine-in customers ages 13 and older at each location will receive a free, limited-edition Cane’s T-shirt, along with a voucher for a free Box Combo – containing four fresh, never ever frozen chicken fingers, Texas toast, secret recipe Cane’s sauce, coleslaw, crinkle-cut fries and a drink – that may be redeemed on a subsequent visit.

“We love Houston so we are thrilled to bring two more restaurants to the area,” said Area Director Ryan Pruitt. “We’ve assembled two awesome crews and we’re all looking forward to getting involved with the schools and other organizations throughout both of these wonderful communities.”

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 and named for his yellow Labrador, Raising Cane’s is renowned for its commitment to active involvement in its local communities. Yesterday, Nov. 8, the Fry Road team volunteered their time at the Special Pals Animal Shelter and the Spring team volunteered at the Northside Christian Church.

“At Raising Cane’s, we are all very passionate about giving back to every community we serve,” said Pruitt. “Both of these places do extraordinary work for the Houston community and we are honored to have had the opportunity to volunteer with them.”

Hours of operation at the two new Raising Cane’s restaurants are Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to midnight. When they open, there will be 123 Raising Cane’s locations in Texas and 357 system-wide.

