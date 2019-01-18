Houston ‘Caniacs’ Prepare to Welcome Newest Raising Cane’s

Popular chicken finger brand known for active community involvement to hold grand opening celebration Aug. 22

HOUSTON (Aug. 17, 2017) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the popular Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is putting the finishing touches on its newest Houston restaurant, in anticipation of its grand opening next Tuesday, Aug. 22.

Located at 2015 Shepherd Drive, the new restaurant will officially open its doors Tuesday at 10 a.m. First-time visitors will be treated to traditional cheers and other high-energy chants to launch the location in unique Cane’s fashion, compliments of its 75 newly hired crewmembers.

To add to the excitement, the first 20 paying, dine-in customers ages 13 and older will receive Free Cane’s for a Year! In addition, the first 100 paying, dine-in customers ages 13 and older will receive a free limited-edition Cane’s Houston T-shirt, along with a voucher for a free Box Combo – containing four fresh, never ever frozen chicken fingers, Texas toast, secret recipe Cane’s sauce, coleslaw, crinkle-cut fries and a drink – that may be redeemed on a subsequent visit.

“We love Houston and we couldn’t be happier about sharing our ONE LOVE with another great part of our city,” said General Manager Scott Krueger. “We’ve assembled an awesome crew and we’re all looking forward to opening our doors and getting more involved with the local community.”

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 and named for his yellow Labrador, Raising Cane’s recently earned the distinction of being among the Top 5 quick service restaurant chains in the nation for 2016, according to the authoritative Sandelman & Associates Quick-Track study, based on food quality, customer service, cleanliness and other important factors.

Along with its focus on chicken fingers, Raising Cane’s is renowned for its commitment to active involvement in its local communities. On Wednesday, Aug. 16, Krueger and his fellow crewmembers volunteered their time at the American Red Cross, where they worked with the disaster relief team on restocking emergency response vehicles.

“The Red Cross helps prevent and relieve suffering in Houston and all around the world, so we are proud to have been able to volunteer there for our pre-opening service project,” said Krueger.

Hours of operation at Raising Cane’s newest restaurant are Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 Midnight. When it opens, it will be the 27th Raising Cane’s in Houston, 116th in the Lone Star State and the 332nd system-wide.

ABOUT RAISING CANE'S®:

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 in Baton Rouge, La., RAISING CANE'S CHICKEN FINGERS has more than 330 restaurants in 23 states with multiple new restaurants under construction. The company has ONE LOVE®—quality chicken finger meals—and is continually recognized for its unique business model and customer satisfaction. Raising Cane’s vision is to have restaurants all over the world and be the brand for quality chicken finger meals, a great crew, cool culture and active community involvement.

More information is available at raisingcanes.com.

# # #