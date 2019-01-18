Harwood Heights Prepares To Welcome 1st Raising Cane’s

Popular chicken finger brand known for active community involvement to hold grand opening celebration Sept. 26

CHICAGO (Sept. 21, 2017) – Raising Cane’s, the popular Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is putting the finishing touches on its first restaurant in Harwood Heights – its fourth in Chicagoland – in anticipation of its grand opening on Tuesday, Sept. 26.

Located at 7306 W. Lawrence Ave., the new restaurant will kick off the festivities at 8:30 a.m., as Raising Cane’s hosts a “Lucky 20” drawing to award 20 customers ages 13 and older Free Cane’s for a Year! The restaurant will accept entries between 8:30 – 9 a.m., with the Lucky 20 drawing held at 9 a.m.

An official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by Mayor Arlene Jezierny, the Norridge Harwood Heights Chamber of Commerce and other local dignitaries begins at 9:30 a.m. Chicago Blackhawks mascot Tommy Hawk, White Sox mascot Southpaw, the Taft High School Jazz Band and the Ridgewood High School Cheer and Dance Teams will also be on-hand from 8 – 9:30 a.m. to keep spirits high. Doors open to the public at 10 a.m.

First-time visitors will be treated to traditional cheers and other high-energy chants to launch the location in unique Cane’s fashion, compliments of its 80 newly hired crewmembers. It’s not too late to join the team!

In addition, the first 100 paying, dine-in customers ages 13 and older will receive a free, limited-edition Cane’s T-shirt, along with a voucher for a free Box Combo – containing four fresh, never ever frozen chicken fingers, Texas toast, secret recipe Cane’s sauce, coleslaw, crinkle-cut fries and a drink – that may be redeemed on a subsequent visit.

“We are excited to continue our expansion here in Chicagoland and we’re especially thrilled to bring the people of Harwood Heights their very own Raising Cane’s,” said General Manager Chris Gilmore. “We’ve assembled an awesome crew and we’re all looking forward to getting involved with the schools and other organizations throughout this wonderful community.”

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 and named for his yellow Labrador, Raising Cane’s is renowned for its commitment to active involvement in its local communities. On Sept. 16, Gilmore and his fellow crewmembers volunteered their time at the Chicago Canine Rescue Foundation, where they played, walked and interacted with the dogs.

“The Foundation provides invaluable services to our community, and my crew and I enjoyed hanging out with the dogs and giving them some extra love and play time outside,” said Gilmore. “We look forward to continuing our work with the Chicago Canine Rescue, the local schools and other great organizations throughout the community in the weeks, months and years ahead.”

Raising Cane’s begins its sponsorship of the Chicago Wolves when the new season begins in October. The parties will partner on selected Pet Welfare days to help bring loving families and pets together.

Hours of operation at Harwood Heights’ first Raising Cane’s are Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to midnight. When it opens, it will be the fourth Raising Cane’s in Illinois and the 339th system-wide.

ABOUT RAISING CANE'S®:

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 in Baton Rouge, La., RAISING CANE'S CHICKEN FINGERS has more than 340 restaurants in 23 states with multiple new restaurants under construction. The company has ONE LOVE®—quality chicken finger meals—and is continually recognized for its unique business model and customer satisfaction. Raising Cane’s vision is to have restaurants all over the world and be the brand for quality chicken finger meals, a great crew, cool culture and active community involvement.

More information is available at raisingcanes.com.

