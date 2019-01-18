Fulshear ‘Caniacs’ To Welcome Newest Raising Cane’s

Popular chicken finger brand with focus on community service to celebrate grand opening for fourth Katy-area restaurant Feb. 20

KATY, Texas (Feb. 15, 2018) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is set to open its fourth Katy-area location on Tuesday, Feb. 20, at 6717 FM 1463 Road, near the intersection of FM 1093 and FM 1463.

The new restaurant will kick off the grand opening festivities at 7:30 a.m., with a “Lucky 20” drawing to award 20 customers ages 13 and older Free Cane’s for a Year! Katy’s new Raising Cane’s will start accepting entries at 7:30 a.m., with the Lucky 20 drawing held at 8:30 a.m.

An official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Fulshear Area Chamber of Commerce begins at 9:20 a.m. First-time visitors will be treated to traditional cheers and other high-energy chants to launch the location in unique Cane’s fashion, compliments of its 75 newly hired crewmembers. Doors open to the public at 10 a.m.

In addition, the first 100 paying, dine-in customers ages 13 and older will receive a free limited-edition Cane’s T-shirt, along with a voucher for a free Box Combo – containing four fresh, never ever frozen chicken fingers, Texas toast, secret recipe Cane’s sauce, coleslaw, crinkle-cut fries and a drink – that may be redeemed on a subsequent visit.

“We’re excited to expand into the Fulshear area and look forward to bringing Caniacs in southwest Katy their very own Raising Cane’s,” said General Manager Philip Goglia. “We have hired an amazing team and we’re all looking forward to becoming an integral part of the community. We can’t wait to open our doors and start sharing our ONE LOVE with everyone beginning next week.”

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 and named for his yellow Labrador, Raising Cane, the rapidly growing company earned the distinction of being among the Top 3 quick service restaurant chains in the nation for 2017, according to the authoritative Sandelman & Associates Quick-Track study, based on food quality, customer service, cleanliness and other important factors.

Along with its focus on chicken fingers, Raising Cane’s is renowned for its commitment to active involvement in its local communities. Last week, Goglia and his fellow crewmembers volunteered their time at the Fulshear Food Pantry.

“We were proud to pitch in at the Fulshear Food Pantry for our pre-opening service project, supporting the important work they do in feeding our local community,” said Goglia. “We look forward to continuing our commitment to the community in the months and years ahead.”

Hours of operation at Katy’s newest Raising Cane’s are Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to midnight. This marks the 30th Raising Cane’s in the Houston area, 126th in Texas and the 369th system-wide.

ABOUT RAISING CANE'S®:

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 in Baton Rouge, La., RAISING CANE'S CHICKEN FINGERS has more than 360 restaurants in 23 U.S., Kuwait, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Lebanon, with multiple new restaurants under construction. The company has ONE LOVE®—quality chicken finger meals—and is continually recognized for its unique business model and customer satisfaction. Raising Cane’s vision is to have restaurants all over the world and be the brand for quality chicken finger meals, a great crew, cool culture and active community involvement.

More information is available at raisingcanes.com.

