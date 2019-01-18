El Paso ‘Caniacs’ Prepare to Welcome 3rd Raising Cane’s

Popular chicken finger brand to hold grand opening celebration with special guests Aug. 8

EL PASO, TEXAS (Aug. 3, 2017) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the popular Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is putting the finishing touches on its third El Paso restaurant, in anticipation of its grand opening next Tuesday, Aug. 8.

Located at 2031 N. Mesa St., one block away from UTEP, the new restaurant will kick off the festivities on Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Greater El Paso Chamber of Commerce and other local dignitaries.

Paydirt Pete and the UTEP cheerleaders will help cut the ribbon, then join in the grand-opening fun from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and Patti Diaz and Mike Dee from Power 102 will be on-site hosting fun giveaways from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

First-time visitors will be treated to traditional cheers and other high-energy chants to launch the location in unique Cane’s fashion, compliments of its 90 newly hired crewmembers. Doors open to the public at 10 a.m.

To add to the excitement, the first 20 paying, dine-in customers ages 13 and older will receive Free Cane’s for a Year! In addition, the first 100 paying, dine-in customers ages 13 and older will receive a free limited-edition Cane’s El Paso T-shirt, along with a voucher for a free Box Combo – containing four fresh, never ever frozen chicken fingers, Texas toast, secret recipe Cane’s sauce, coleslaw, crinkle-cut fries and a drink – that may be redeemed on a subsequent visit.

“We love El Paso and we couldn’t be happier about bringing our ONE LOVE to the west side of the city,” said General Manager Michael Terrazas, a proud El Paso native and Austin High School alumnus. “We’ve assembled an awesome crew and we’re all looking forward to getting even more involved with our local schools and other organizations in the area.”

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 and named for his yellow Labrador, Raising Cane’s recently earned the distinction of being among the Top 5 quick service restaurant chains in the nation for 2016, according to the authoritative Sandelman & Associates Quick-Track study, based on food quality, customer service, cleanliness and other important factors.

Along with its focus on chicken fingers, Raising Cane’s is renowned for its commitment to active involvement in its local communities. Yesterday, Terrazas and his fellow crewmembers volunteered their time at the Humane Society of El Paso, where they helped walk, play and socialize with the dogs. Raising Cane’s will also make a donation to the non-profit from money raised during its pre-opening event on Aug. 7.

“The Humane Society of El Paso is the oldest and largest no-kill animal shelter in El Paso and we are proud to have volunteered there for our pre-opening service project,” said Terrazas. “I mean, who doesn’t love playing with adorable dogs?!”

El Paso’s newest Raising Cane’s will be open every day from 10 a.m. to 12 Midnight. When it opens, it will be the 115th Raising Cane’s in the Lone Star State and the 329th system-wide.

ABOUT RAISING CANE'S®:

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 in Baton Rouge, La., RAISING CANE'S CHICKEN FINGERS has more than 325 restaurants in 23 states with multiple new restaurants under construction. The company has ONE LOVE®—quality chicken finger meals—and is continually recognized for its unique business model and customer satisfaction. Raising Cane’s vision is to have restaurants all over the world and be the brand for quality chicken finger meals, a great crew, cool culture and active community involvement.

More information is available at raisingcanes.com.

# # #