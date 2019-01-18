Denton Prepares To Welcome 2nd Raising Cane’s

Popular chicken finger brand with focus on community service to celebrate grand opening on June 12

DALLAS (June 7, 2018) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is set to open its second Denton restaurant on Tuesday, June 12, at 1511 S. Loop 288.

The new restaurant will kick off its grand opening festivities at 8:30 a.m., with a “Lucky 20” drawing to award 20 customers ages 13 and older Free Cane’s for a Year! Denton’s new Raising Cane’s will accept entries from 8:30-9 a.m., with the Lucky 20 drawing held at 9 a.m.

An official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Denton Chamber of Commerce begins at 9:30 a.m.

The Mavs ManiAACs, UNT cheerleaders and mascot Scrappy the Eagle will also be onsite to pump up the opening day crowd.

First-time visitors will be treated to traditional cheers and other high-energy chants to launch the location in unique Cane’s fashion, compliments of its 80 newly hired crewmembers. Doors open to the public at 10 a.m.

In addition, the first 100 dine-in customers ages 13 and older to purchase a Combo meal will receive a free limited-edition Cane’s T-shirt, along with a voucher for a free Box Combo – containing four fresh, never ever frozen chicken fingers, Texas toast, secret recipe Cane’s sauce, coleslaw, crinkle-cut fries and a drink – that may be redeemed on a subsequent visit.

“I have helped open four other Raising Cane’s restaurants in the area, but this is my first as General Manager, so I couldn’t be more thrilled to open our doors on Tuesday,” said General Manager Josh Huynh. “We’ve assembled an awesome crew and we are all excited to start serving our ONE LOVE to everyone in southeast Denton. We look forward to getting involved with organizations in the area, in addition to our current partnerships with UNT and Denton Ryan High School.”

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 and named for his yellow Labrador, Raising Cane, the rapidly growing company earned the distinction of being among the Top 3 quick service restaurant chains in the nation for 2017, according to the authoritative Sandelman & Associates Quick-Track study, based on food quality, customer service, cleanliness and other important factors.

Along with its focus on chicken fingers, Raising Cane’s is renowned for its commitment to active involvement in its local communities. On June 6, Huynh and his fellow crewmembers volunteered their time cleaning, organizing and playing with animals at the Denton Animal Shelter.

“We had a lot of fun cleaning and playing with all of the adorable animals at the Denton Animal Shelter,” said Huynh. “Volunteers play an important role at the shelter, making sure that every day is special for animals who are waiting to be adopted. We were thrilled and honored to have the opportunity to volunteer there for our pre-opening service project.”

Hours of operation at Denton’s new Raising Cane’s are Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to midnight. This marks the 128th Raising Cane’s in Texas and the 383rd system-wide.

ABOUT RAISING CANE'S®:

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 in Baton Rouge, La., RAISING CANE'S CHICKEN FINGERS has more than 380 restaurants in 24 states, Bahrain, Kuwait, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates with multiple new restaurants under construction. The company has ONE LOVE®—quality chicken finger meals—and is continually recognized for its unique business model and customer satisfaction. Raising Cane’s vision is to have restaurants all over the world and be the brand for quality chicken finger meals, a great crew, cool culture and active community involvement.

More information is available at raisingcanes.com.

# # #