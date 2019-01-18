Dallas ‘Caniacs’ Prepare to Welcome Newest Raising Cane’s

Popular chicken finger brand to hold grand opening featuring ‘Gas Monkey’ car Feb. 14

DALLAS (Feb. 9, 2017) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the popular Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – is putting the finishing touches on its 38th restaurant in the DFW Metroplex, in anticipation of its grand opening on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

The newest Raising Cane’s is located at 2255 W. Northwest Highway, near I-35 and the famed Gas Monkey Bar & Grill.

The festivities begin at 9:30 a.m. with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by Raising Cane’s VIPs and community leaders. First-time visitors will be treated to traditional cheers and other high-energy chants to launch the location in unique Cane’s fashion, compliments of its 75 newly hired crewmembers. Doors open to the public at 10 a.m.

Raising Cane’s “Gas Monkey” car – featured on the Sept. 28, 2015 episode of the Discovery Channel’s Fast N’ Loud series – will also be on-hand for photos and to help rev up the crowd.

To add to the excitement, the first 20 paying, dine-in customers ages 13 and older will receive Free Cane’s for a Year! In addition, the first 100 paying, dine-in customers ages 13 and older will receive a free limited-edition Cane’s Dallas T-shirt, along with a voucher for a free Box Combo – containing four fresh, never ever frozen chicken fingers, Texas toast, secret recipe Cane’s sauce, coleslaw, crinkle-cut fries and a drink – that may be redeemed on a subsequent visit.

“We’ve assembled an awesome crew and we’re looking forward to opening our doors Tuesday in this bustling part of town,” said General Manager Leo Scarbrough. “We’re even planning to keep our drive-thru open till 3:30 a.m. on weekends to accommodate the late-night crowd and students from the University of Dallas.”

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 and named for his yellow Labrador, Raising Cane’s recently earned the distinction of being among the Top 5 quick service restaurant chains in the nation for 2016, according to the authoritative Sandelman & Associates Quick-Track study, based on food quality, customer service, cleanliness and other important factors.

Along with its focus on chicken fingers, Raising Cane’s is renowned for its commitment to active involvement in its local communities. On Wednesday, Feb. 8, Scarbrough and his fellow crewmembers volunteered their time at Dog & Kitty City, cleaning up the shelter and playing with the adoptable pets.

“All of us at Cane’s are animal lovers, so we had a great time working at the shelter,” said Scarbrough. “We were proud and honored to pitch in there for our pre-opening service project and we’re looking forward to getting even more involved with the local community in the months and years ahead.”

Hours of operation at Raising Cane’s newest restaurant is from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. every day, and on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, the drive-thru will be open an extra two and half hours until 3:30 a.m. When it opens, it will be the 105th Raising Cane’s in Texas and the 310th in its nationwide system.

ABOUT RAISING CANE'S®:

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 in Baton Rouge, La., RAISING CANE'S CHICKEN FINGERS has more than 300 restaurants in 23 states with multiple new restaurants under construction. The company has ONE LOVE®—quality chicken finger meals—and is continually recognized for its unique business model and customer satisfaction. Raising Cane’s vision is to have restaurants all over the world and be the brand for quality chicken finger meals, a great crew, cool culture and active community involvement.

More information is available at raisingcanes.com.

