Dallas Caniacs Prepare to Welcome Newest Raising Cane’s

Popular chicken finger brand known for active community involvement, loyal ‘Caniacs,’ to hold grand opening celebration for 40th DFW restaurant on Thursday

DALLAS (April 18, 2017) – Caniacs across Dallas have spoken. They want more Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers!

The popular Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – will open its newest Dallas location – its 40th in North Texas – on Thursday, April 20, at 5201 Ross Ave., in the Knox/Henderson area.

Grand opening festivities begin at 9:30 a.m. with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony. The Mavs Maniacs, Dallas Mavs dancers and Champ the mascot will be on-hand to keep spirits high, along with Dallas ISD officials and Raising Cane’s executives. First-time visitors will be treated to traditional cheers and other high-energy chants to launch the location in unique Cane’s fashion, compliments of its 75 newly hired crewmembers. Doors open to the public at 10 a.m.

To add to the excitement, the first 20 paying, dine-in customers ages 13 and older will receive Free Cane’s for a Year! In addition, the first 100 paying, dine-in customers ages 13 and older will receive a free limited-edition Cane’s Dallas T-shirt, along with a voucher for a free Box Combo – containing four fresh, never ever frozen chicken fingers, Texas toast, secret recipe Cane’s sauce, coleslaw, crinkle-cut fries and a drink – that may be redeemed on a subsequent visit.

“We love everything about Dallas and it’s great to know Dallas loves Raising Cane’s, too!” said General Manager Kegan Joplin. “My crew and I can’t wait to open our doors and start sharing our ONE LOVE with the residents, workers and visitors in this vibrant part of the city.”

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 and named for his yellow Labrador, Raising Cane’s recently earned the distinction of being among the Top 5 quick service restaurant chains in the nation for 2016, according to the authoritative Sandelman & Associates Quick-Track study, based on food quality, customer service, cleanliness and other important factors.

Along with its focus on chicken fingers, Raising Cane’s is renowned for its commitment to active involvement in its local communities. On April 12, Joplin and his fellow crewmembers volunteered their time with the Promising Youth Alliance, fixing up the Boys and Girls Club’s front lawn area with flowers and mulch for spring. They also purchased new gardening tools for the Club.

“The Boys and Girls Club is one of the true treasures of Dallas, so we were honored to pitch in there for our pre-opening service project,” said Joplin. “We’ll also be partnering with DISD schools and other local organizations in the coming weeks and months to do our part to support this wonderful community.”

Hours of operation at Dallas’ newest Raising Cane’s are Sunday through Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m., and Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3:30 a.m. When it opens, it will be the 110th Raising Cane’s in the Lone Star State and the 319th system-wide.

ABOUT RAISING CANE'S®:

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 in Baton Rouge, La., RAISING CANE'S CHICKEN FINGERS has more than 300 restaurants in 23 states with multiple new restaurants under construction. The company has ONE LOVE®—quality chicken finger meals—and is continually recognized for its unique business model and customer satisfaction. Raising Cane’s vision is to have restaurants all over the world and be the brand for quality chicken finger meals, a great crew, cool culture and active community involvement.

More information is available at raisingcanes.com.

