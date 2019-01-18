Copperas Cove Caniacs Prepare To Welcome 1st Raising Cane’s

Popular chicken finger brand known for active community involvement to celebrate grand opening on Sept. 26

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (Sept. 21, 2017) – Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, the popular Louisiana-based restaurant company known for its ONE LOVE® – quality chicken finger meals – will open its first restaurant in Copperas Cove on Tuesday, Sept. 26, at 2730 U.S. 190 Business.

The new restaurant will kick off the festivities at 9:30 a.m. with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Copperas Cove Chamber of Commerce and other local dignitaries. The Copperas Cove Bulldawg Cheerleaders will be on-hand to keep spirits high and 107.3 The Fox Rocks will be broadcasting live from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

First-time visitors will be treated to traditional cheers and other high-energy chants to launch the location in unique Cane’s fashion, compliments of its 74 newly hired crewmembers. Doors open to the public at 10 a.m.

To add to the excitement, the first 20 paying, dine-in customers ages 13 and older will receive Free Cane’s for a Year! In addition, the first 100 paying, dine-in customers ages 13 and older will receive a free limited-edition Cane’s T-shirt, along with a voucher for a free Box Combo – containing four fresh, never ever frozen chicken fingers, Texas toast, secret recipe Cane’s sauce, coleslaw, crinkle-cut fries and a drink – that may be redeemed on a subsequent visit.

“I’ve lived here for more than 20 years, and I can’t tell you how excited my team and I are to start sharing our ONE LOVE with our friends and neighbors,” said General Manager Shaun Smith. “We’re honored to open the first Raising Cane’s in Copperas Cove and we’re looking forward to getting very involved with the schools and other organizations throughout the community.”

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 and named for his yellow Labrador, Raising Cane’s recently earned the distinction of being among the Top 5 quick service restaurant chains in the nation for 2016, according to the authoritative Sandelman & Associates Quick-Track study, based on food quality, customer service, cleanliness and other important factors.

Along with its focus on chicken fingers, Raising Cane’s is renowned for its commitment to active involvement in its local communities. On Wednesday, Sept. 20, Smith and his fellow crewmembers volunteered their time at the Cove House, where they cleaned the inside and outside of the home.

“The Cove House is a homeless shelter that provides a loving and compassionate refuge for less-fortunate men and women throughout our city,” said Smith. “We are proud to have volunteered there for our pre-opening service project.”

Hours of operation at Copperas Cove’s first Raising Cane’s are Sunday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to midnight. When it opens, it will be the fifth Raising Cane’s in Central Texas, the 119th in Texas and the 340th system-wide.

ABOUT RAISING CANE'S®:

Founded by Todd Graves in 1996 in Baton Rouge, La., RAISING CANE'S CHICKEN FINGERS has more than 330 restaurants in 23 states with multiple new restaurants under construction. The company has ONE LOVE®—quality chicken finger meals—and is continually recognized for its unique business model and customer satisfaction. Raising Cane’s vision is to have restaurants all over the world and be the brand for quality chicken finger meals, a great crew, cool culture and active community involvement.

More information is available at raisingcanes.com.

# # #